For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Feb 2020 19:02 |  By RnMTeam

Claude VonStroke drops fourth studio album Freaks & Beaks

MUMBAI: Marking the 15th anniversary of his DIRTYBIRD imprint, US dance music icon Claude VonStroke has unveiled his fourth studio album, Freaks & Beaks, out now!

A diverse collection of music, the 11-track release traverses the electronic spectrum, taking in robotic synths (‘Freaks Don’t Fail Me Now’), squelching acid (‘Flubblebuddy’), mutated vocoder vocals (‘Frankie Goes To Bollywood’), melodic electronica (‘Alpine Arpline’) and so much more - illustrating the very best of both the label and VonStroke. Meanwhile two tracks from the album, the fluttering ‘Youngblood’ featuring West Coast DJ Wyatt Marshall and floor-filling ‘All My People In The House’, have already been released as a double-single.

Watch here:

Continuing with the celebratory antics, the label will be publishing a coffee table book, with book signings taking place in London and New York. In addition to this, the label will debut their Art Show in Los Angeles, showcasing not just the music from the brand, but also the art. Not stopping there, VonStroke will kick off a world tour in Berlin (Kater Blau, 21st February) and London (fabric, 22nd February) to coincide with Freaks & Beaks’ release, before embarking on shows in South America, Asia, North America and more.

What began as a free party, turned basement record label, DIRTYBIRD would later be named #1 ‘label of the decade’ by Mixmag and one of ‘the best 5 independent dance labels of 2017’ by Billboard Magazine. The brand has morphed into a truly thriving community whose familial, fun and welcoming vibe has won over hearts and minds across the world. And while DIRTYBIRD has grown and evolved, VonStroke’s core focus on music remains unwavering.

Raised in Detroit but now based in LA, VonStroke has grown into one of the most globally recognisable electronic artists. Bursting onto the scene with 2006 smash ‘Who’s Afraid of Detroit?’ he was later crowned ‘America’s Best DJ’, topping Pioneer DJ and DJ Times’ poll.

Marking the next chapter in the story of one of the US dance music scene’s most influential figures, Freaks & Beaks sees Claude VonStroke at his bold and brilliant best.

Tags
Claude VonStroke music
Related news
News | 24 Feb 2020

Adhiraj Group celebrates Mahashivratri with 'Santvani'concert at Kharghar

MUMBAI:  Adhiraj Group presented “Santvani” a devotional music concert, conceptualized and curated by Pancham Nishad on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2020

All Day I Dream announces 2020 world tour including residencies in Ibiza and Mykonos

MUMBAI: All Day I Dream has announced an extensive summer tour for 2020, including two simultaneous residencies at Cova Santa in Ibiza and Scorpios in Mykonos.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2020

Keli Classical Rhythm Festival 2020 (On Thayambaka- Evolution of a Rhythm ensemble through Time and Tradition)

MUMBAI: The primary focus of Keli festival is to preserve the classical and traditional art forms of India through live performances and awareness programs keeping their authenticity intact.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2020

Five soul-wrenching songs that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given to movie buffs

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known for his larger than life canvases has directed movies that have swiped in awards like no other films have.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2020

USA based Indian singer Sooraj Bishnoi to launch his new song "The Actor"

MUMBAI: 24-year-old USA based Indian singer, lyricist and composer Sooraj Bishnoi is all set to launch his new song “The Actor” On February 27.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayana

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness manread more

News
The Podcast revolution at The Radio Festival

MUMBAI: The Radio Festival, organized and initiated by Seeking Modern Applications for Real Transread more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured as ‘Business Leader of the Year’ at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020

MUMBAI: One of the most prominent personalities in the radio industry and RED FM and Magic FM’s Cread more

News
Spotify introduces a new feature

MUMBAI: Spotify allows you to read lyrics and sing along.read more

News
YouTube Music can now allow subscribers to store their own files in it

MUMBAI: Google Play Music co-existed with YouTube Music after it ended just because of some featuread more

top# 5 articles

1
All Day I Dream announces 2020 world tour including residencies in Ibiza and Mykonos

MUMBAI: All Day I Dream has announced an extensive summer tour for 2020, including two simultaneous residencies at Cova Santa in Ibiza and Scorpios...read more

2
Adhiraj Group celebrates Mahashivratri with 'Santvani'concert at Kharghar

MUMBAI:  Adhiraj Group presented “Santvani” a devotional music concert, conceptualized and curated by Pancham Nishad on the occasion of...read more

3
Dua Lipa chops off her damaged hair

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa was forced to cut her hair due to "bleached breakages."The "New Rules" hitmaker debuted her new look earlier this week, with...read more

4
Percept Live's 'Bollyboom Diljit Dosanjh India Tour' across Mumbai and Delhi a resounding success

MUMBAI: The ongoing and much awaited Bollyboom Diljit Dosanjh India Tour 2019-20 across Delhi and Mumbai in February 2020 was a spectacular success....read more

5
Keli Classical Rhythm Festival 2020 (On Thayambaka- Evolution of a Rhythm ensemble through Time and Tradition)

MUMBAI: The primary focus of Keli festival is to preserve the classical and traditional art forms of India through live performances and awareness...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group