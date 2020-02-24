For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Feb 2020 18:36 |  By RnMTeam

All Day I Dream announces 2020 world tour including residencies in Ibiza and Mykonos

MUMBAI: All Day I Dream has announced an extensive summer tour for 2020, including two simultaneous residencies at Cova Santa in Ibiza and Scorpios in Mykonos.

Two of All Day I Dream’s biggest hallmarks in recent years are its residencies on the Isles of Ibiza and Mykonos. Lee Burridge and his troupe of Dreamers reprise these oceanside appearances in 2020, taking over Mykonos’ Scorpios club which will be hosting the daytime soirée six times over the summer, while Ibiza’s Cova Santa receives nine dates. London and Barcelona also comprise the tour’s European leg.

It was nearly a decade ago on a Brooklyn rooftop when Lee Burridge conjured magic with All Day I Dream’s first dance. The name has since become synonymous with a global house music movement, drawing tens of thousands each year into its intricately decorated spaces with spellbinding sonic curation. Now, All Day I Dream is prepared to continue its tradition of spreading joy and connectivity across the world with the announcement of its 2020 calendar. Over 29 dates have been announced, with more premiere destinations to be revealed soon.

All Day I Dream returns to a multitude of beloved North American cities through 2020, touching down in the urban jungles of San Francisco, Toronto, Miami, and of course, its birthplace of Brooklyn for day into night festivities. All Day I Dream also makes an anticipated return to Denver’s Sculpture Park, a venue whose towering art pieces welcome the event’s dreamlike aesthetic.

Los Angeles remains a prodigal home for All Day I Dream, having built up a dedicated community of dancers and house aficionados alike over the years who bring their shared passion to the floor each winter and spring. 2020 sees a new stage in this blossoming relationship with a debut at Pershing Square—one of the city’s most central locations that offers striking views of the Angeleno skyline.

On the label end, All Day I Dream remains a hub for the finest in deep, melodic varieties of electronic music. In the past year, the label has housed stalwarts like Sébastien Léger, Roy Rosenfeld, and Tim Green while championing forward-thinking new acts like Double Touch, Bantwanas, and Amonita. Label boss Lee Burridge, along with longtime production partner Lost Desert, also released their first album Melt to the world in 2019 to great acclaim. Expect 2020 to be another year of ethereal releases carefully crafted by Lee’s trusted friends and labelmates.

Lee Burridge on the announcement:

"All Day I Dream is going to be reuniting with many of the beautiful locations we've been fortunate enough to call home in recent years. The unique vibe at these parties continues to draw people towards it and that special feeling when you're lost in the music out on the dance floor, surrounded by friends and strangers alike, all smiling under blue skies is something that happens all the time and that we are really proud of. Afternoons filled with fun, laughter, dancing your ass off and meeting pretty amazing people is a place I want to spend a lot of time. Lucky for me I do and I hope everyone else that’s joined us in the past will be back for some more this summer. 2020 is a very special year for us and I see clearly our small part in making your’s is special too".

All Day I Dream 2020 World Tour Dates:

January 24—Soho Gardens—Dubai, UAE

January 26—Omnia Bali—Bali, ID

February 9—fabric—London, UK

February 22—Avant Gardner—Brooklyn, NY

March 13—Encore Beach Club—Las Vegas, NV

March 20—The Beach Club at 1Hotel—Miami, FL

April 11—Soho Gardens—Dubai, UAE

April 12—Studio 338—London, UK

May 21—Cova Santa—Ibiza, ES

May 30—Sculpture Park—Denver, CO

June 4—Cova Santa—Ibiza, ES

June 7—The Brooklyn Mirage—Brooklyn, NY

June 11—Scorpios—Mykonos, GR

June 13—Pershing Square—Los Angeles, CA

June 18—Cova Santa—Ibiza, ES

June 19—Off Sonar—Barcelona, ES

June 20—Golden Gate Park—San Francisco, CA

June 25—Scorpios—Mykonos, GR

July 2—Cova Santa—Ibiza, ES

July 16—Cova Santa—Ibiza, ES

July 18—Fort York—Toronto, Canada

July 23—Scorpios—Mykonos, GR

July 30—Cova Santa—Ibiza, ES

August 6—Scorpios—Mykonos, GR

August 13—Cova Santa—Ibiza, ES

August 20—Scorpios—Mykonos, GR

September 10—Cova Santa—Ibiza, ES

September 17—Scorpios—Mykonos, GR

September 24—Cova Santa—Ibiza, ES

Tags
All Day I Dream tour music
Related news
News | 24 Feb 2020

Adhiraj Group celebrates Mahashivratri with 'Santvani'concert at Kharghar

MUMBAI:  Adhiraj Group presented “Santvani” a devotional music concert, conceptualized and curated by Pancham Nishad on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2020

Claude VonStroke drops fourth studio album Freaks & Beaks

MUMBAI: Marking the 15th anniversary of his DIRTYBIRD imprint, US dance music icon Claude VonStroke has unveiled his fourth studio album, Freaks & Beaks, out now!

read more
News | 24 Feb 2020

Keli Classical Rhythm Festival 2020 (On Thayambaka- Evolution of a Rhythm ensemble through Time and Tradition)

MUMBAI: The primary focus of Keli festival is to preserve the classical and traditional art forms of India through live performances and awareness programs keeping their authenticity intact.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2020

Five soul-wrenching songs that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given to movie buffs

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known for his larger than life canvases has directed movies that have swiped in awards like no other films have.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2020

USA based Indian singer Sooraj Bishnoi to launch his new song "The Actor"

MUMBAI: 24-year-old USA based Indian singer, lyricist and composer Sooraj Bishnoi is all set to launch his new song “The Actor” On February 27.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayana

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness manread more

News
The Podcast revolution at The Radio Festival

MUMBAI: The Radio Festival, organized and initiated by Seeking Modern Applications for Real Transread more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured as ‘Business Leader of the Year’ at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020

MUMBAI: One of the most prominent personalities in the radio industry and RED FM and Magic FM’s Cread more

News
Spotify introduces a new feature

MUMBAI: Spotify allows you to read lyrics and sing along.read more

News
YouTube Music can now allow subscribers to store their own files in it

MUMBAI: Google Play Music co-existed with YouTube Music after it ended just because of some featuread more

top# 5 articles

1
Adhiraj Group celebrates Mahashivratri with 'Santvani'concert at Kharghar

MUMBAI:  Adhiraj Group presented “Santvani” a devotional music concert, conceptualized and curated by Pancham Nishad on the occasion of...read more

2
Dua Lipa chops off her damaged hair

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa was forced to cut her hair due to "bleached breakages."The "New Rules" hitmaker debuted her new look earlier this week, with...read more

3
Percept Live's 'Bollyboom Diljit Dosanjh India Tour' across Mumbai and Delhi a resounding success

MUMBAI: The ongoing and much awaited Bollyboom Diljit Dosanjh India Tour 2019-20 across Delhi and Mumbai in February 2020 was a spectacular success....read more

4
Keli Classical Rhythm Festival 2020 (On Thayambaka- Evolution of a Rhythm ensemble through Time and Tradition)

MUMBAI: The primary focus of Keli festival is to preserve the classical and traditional art forms of India through live performances and awareness...read more

5
The BRIT Awards 2020 - An unmissable night celebrating British brilliance, exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: Vh1 celebrates 40 years of British brilliance at The BRIT Awards 2020, airing on Monday FebruaryBillie goes Bond: After a clean sweep at the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group