News |  24 Feb 2020 19:03 |  By RnMTeam

Adhiraj Group celebrates Mahashivratri with 'Santvani'concert at Kharghar

MUMBAI:  Adhiraj Group presented “Santvani” a devotional music concert, conceptualized and curated by Pancham Nishad on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Globally distinguished artistes of Indian classical music Kaushiki Chakraborty, Ranjani-Gayatri and Jayateerth Mevundi accompanied by renowned artiste Nikhil Pathak (Tabla), Mahima Upadhyay (Pakhawaj), Siddhesh Bicholkar (Harmonium), Delhi Sairam (Mridangam), S. Akash (Flute) and Suryakant Surve (Additional Rhythm) at Central Park, Amphi Theatre, Kharghar on 21st February 2020 from 6.00 p.m.

Our country has an enduring legacy of saints and mystics who professed universal brotherhood and advocated inter-religious harmony through their devotional hymns, Be it Sant Gnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram from Maharashtra, or Saint Purandaradasa and Saint Thyagaraja from South India, there has always been a unifying thread in all the diversity - Bhakti Sampradaya. But they all express the one and only supreme truth - Universal Love.

“Through its initiative “Capital Life”, Adhiraj Group looks to imbibe happiness and prosperity. Capital Life goes by the philosophy of Loka: Samastah Sukhinobantu “That all beings be happy and may Capital Life be an enabler of all-round happiness. Santvani is a unique cultural initiative that aims to exalt the timelessness of Indian devotional music. It attempts to enlighten the listener on the rich tradition of devotional hymns and abhangs that have enriched generations and continue to guide us on the path of peace and harmony,” stated Mr. Kunj Gupta, MD, Adhiraj Group.

