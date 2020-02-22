For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Feb 2020 15:40 |  By RnMTeam

Vicky Kaushal is a self-made man: Akhil Sachdeva

MUMBAI: Singer Akhil Sachdeva has great respect for Vicky Kaushal, and says the National Award-winning Bollywood star is a self-made man.

The singer was happy that he got to sing the number "Channa ve" in Vicky's new film "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship". It is picturized on Vicky and Bhumi Pednekar.

"I was absolutely thrilled, happy and excited when I came to know that my song 'Channa ve' is picturized on Vicky Kaushal," Sachdeva told IANS.

"I love Vicky as a human being, he is a self-made man and I can relate to him. It's the only song from the movie and it's come when the movie is at the most integral part. I am glad that the audience can connect to my song," he added.

Talking about the song, he said: "While singing I just forgot that I wrote and composed this song. Though it's a happy song I have to sing in such a way that it sounds like a heartbreak song, so yes that was my crux and it's difficult for me to pull both the emotions at the same time."

Next, he is working on "some songs which are for web series".

"I can't take the names, because the official announcement is not done yet," he added.

(Source: IANS)

