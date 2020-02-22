For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Feb 2020 14:12 |  By RnMTeam

Sneak peek into Darshan Raval's phone

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval, a famous Indian singer who inspires and gives a ton of motivation to the younger generation has amassed huge popularity for his songs, his recent project 'Asal Mein' has been another successful song.

The singer has gained huge popularity for his good music. Well, we at Radioandmusic.com did get into a conversation with Raval where he gave some insiders.

Darshan Raval answers the following questions.

Who are on Darshan Raval favorite call list?

His dad, his mom and cousin

How many pictures does he have in his gallery?

52,229 pictures in his Camera roll

His favourite app

Instagram

Click the link below for more:

Tags
Darshan Raval Radioandmusic.com Instagram
Related news
News | 22 Feb 2020

15 things you didn't know about Darshan Raval

MUMBAI: The charismatic singer Darshan Raval who recently released a new hit song “Asal Mein” is spreading like fire and has now reached up to 24 million views. The singer has gained huge popularity for his good music and has gained a huge number of fans

read more
News | 20 Feb 2020

Eminem performs greatest hits at Oscars

MUMBAI: American Rapper Eminem, steals the spotlight with a surprise performance “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2020

Darshan Raval's 'Asal Mein' crosses 17 million views, trends at #2

MUMBAI: Indian singer cum composer Drashan Ravel, has come up with another trending song “Asal Mein” under Indie Music Label written by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma which is trending on #2.

read more
News | 18 Feb 2020

Darshan Raval drops his new song 'Asal Mein'

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has come up with a new track "Asal Mein".

read more
News | 17 Feb 2020

Neha Bhasin on discrimination at Filmfare Awards

MUMBAI: Most of the celebs are known for their strong personalities especially when they voice their opinion out. One amongst these biggies happen to be singer Neha Bhasin who sets a big example of this.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The Podcast revolution at The Radio Festival

MUMBAI: The Radio Festival, organized and initiated by Seeking Modern Applications for Real Transread more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured as ‘Business Leader of the Year’ at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020

MUMBAI: One of the most prominent personalities in the radio industry and RED FM and Magic FM’s Cread more

News
Spotify introduces a new feature

MUMBAI: Spotify allows you to read lyrics and sing along.read more

News
YouTube Music can now allow subscribers to store their own files in it

MUMBAI: Google Play Music co-existed with YouTube Music after it ended just because of some featuread more

News
Celebrating Sound at ‘The Radio Festival’

MUMBAI: Started with the purpose of ‘Celebrating Sound’, TRF 2020 offered a platform for an amalgread more

top# 5 articles

1
AR Rahman: I am politically illiterate by choice

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman feels although the world is going through a socio-political turmoil and every second person is expressing a...read more

2
Sachin-Jigar to provide a platform for aspiring artists

MUMBAI: Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar are set to launch Gujarat Cultural Movement, an initiative to provide a platform to aspiring artists across...read more

3
15 things you didn't know about Darshan Raval

MUMBAI: The charismatic singer Darshan Raval who recently released a new hit song “Asal Mein” is spreading like fire and has now reached up to 24...read more

4
Vicky Kaushal is a self-made man: Akhil Sachdeva

MUMBAI: Singer Akhil Sachdeva has great respect for Vicky Kaushal, and says the National Award-winning Bollywood star is a self-made man.The singer...read more

5
AR Rahman: I don't want to compete with younger artistes

MUMBAI: India's popular music maestro AR Rahman is ready with a new song, "You got me". The Oscar-winning singer-composer, who has redefined Indian...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group