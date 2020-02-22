Sneak peek into Darshan Raval's phone

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval, a famous Indian singer who inspires and gives a ton of motivation to the younger generation has amassed huge popularity for his songs, his recent project 'Asal Mein' has been another successful song.

The singer has gained huge popularity for his good music. Well, we at Radioandmusic.com did get into a conversation with Raval where he gave some insiders.

Darshan Raval answers the following questions.

Who are on Darshan Raval favorite call list?

His dad, his mom and cousin

How many pictures does he have in his gallery?

52,229 pictures in his Camera roll

His favourite app

Instagram

