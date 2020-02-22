For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Feb 2020 12:25 |  By RnMTeam

Robert Nickson with Thea Riley - Feed my soul

MUMBAI: One of the few calmer, cooler moments amongst Robert Nickson’s otherwise floor-forging ‘Tellurian’ album, ‘Feed My Soul’ was something of an oasis.

Notice we said ‘was’ there, as that’s no longer the case!

Studio-side, at the beginning of the year, Robert re-alighted on the track and spotted an untapped seam with which to mine some beast out of this transcendental beauty. Accordingly he’s given the track a new floor-minded treatment which root & branch reconfigures every major aspect, definitively retuning it to clubbier frequencies.

Backed by running bass, kick-drum drive & washing pads and chords, Thea Riley’s song – once impassioned and imploring - assumes on a different feel. Set against Robert exhilarating cascade of synth notes, it becomes more assured, positive, firm-footed and – by virtue – uplifting.

Listen here:

Tracklist:

01: Robert Nickson & Thea Riley - Feed My Soul (Club Mix)

02: Robert Nickson & Thea Riley - Feed My Soul (Extended Club Mix)

