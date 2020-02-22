For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Feb 2020

Liam Payne steps out for sushi dinner

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne was recently spotted while heading out for a sushi dinner here.

The One Direction singer looked chic in a blue shirt paired with black trousers as he headed to Matsuhisa sushi restaurant. He layered up in a black jacket and completed his look with leather brogues, reports dailymail.co.uk.

His outing comes after his sister Ruth shared a message about kindness due to the "negativity" her brother receives on Twitter.

Ruth admitted she worries about Payne's mental health and whether he is "strong enough" to cope with the pressure of fame, encouraging people to think twice before writing hurtful comments online.

She said: "I dont use twitter alot anymore as this is the darkest place ive seen in the past in regards to comments about my brother and everyday it makes me worry if he's strong enough to take that much negativity in public daily, so it really is such a personal message #bekind. (sic)"

(Source: IANS)

