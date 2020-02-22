For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Feb 2020 12:01 |  By RnMTeam

Karim Naas brings out second smash hit of the year 'My Love'

MUMBAI: French DJ and producer Karim Naas drops his new track ‘My Love’ ft. vocals from the talented Aussie singer-songwriter Bea Moon. As his second track of the year, Naas looks set to continue the success of ‘Threw a Party’ with the incredibly catchy and well-produced ‘My Love’.

The track opens with muffled piano hits and Bea Moon’s haunting vocals over the top. The lyrics speak of unrequited love, a subject Karim has always wanted to write about. Along with the vocals, clever percussive plucks are heard underneath, almost acting like the ticks of a clock, and driving the verse forward. As it builds to the pre- chorus section an ominous bass is added, as well as increasing snare hits, a percussive clap and a rising sweep effect. They all help fill up the sound and build up to the drop, where a clever drum machine fill brings in the chorus. The first repetition of the chorus has the hook, ‘My Love’, sung over a bass synth mirroring it and a pulsing kick below. However, with the second and fuller repetition of the chorus comes a hi-hat backbeat and higher synth piano which bring the song to its danceable best. As the track repeats you can’t help but move your feet, as we get further exposure to the super-catchy lead hook and chorus.

Having already released ‘Threw a Party’ with much success earlier in January, Karim Naas continues his wave of releases. An experienced producer for his modest 20 years, Naas has also had much success with releases under a different moniker. Winning multiple DJ and production awards by the age of 16, he’s released countless singles, including an official remix of J Balvin’s ‘Mi Gente’, which garnered millions of streams. Now producing under his own name, with two releases in two months already, 2020 is set to be a hugely prolific year for Karim.

Tags
DJ French
Related news
News | 21 Feb 2020

Coldabank kicks off 2020 with new single 'Afterlife'

MUJMBAI: Bristol-born DJ, producer and singer Coldabank kicks off the new decade with his single ‘Afterlife’, out 21st February via Warner Records.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2020

Will Easton remixes Duke Dumont smash 'Therapy'

MUMBAI: Burgeoning talent Will Easton is the latest artist to remix ‘Therapy’, the recent smash from multi-platinum-selling DJ and producer Duke Dumont, out now via Virgin EMI.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2020

Shahin Badar's latest "Jaag" remixed by DJ Podje, DJ Juttla, Kaya Project

MUMBAI: Shahin Badar, award-winning British Indian Singer/ Songwriter, released 4 Remix versions of her latest single ‘Jaag’, in support of women empowerment.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2020

Joseph Ashworth drops atmospheric new single 'Breathe'

MUMBAI: London-based DJ and producer Joseph Ashworth has unveiled his captivating new single ‘Breathe’, out 14th February via Disco Halal.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2020

KSHMR, Alesso, Vini Vici to headline music fest Road to Ultra

MUMBAI: Popular Indian-American DJ KSHMR and the Psytrance duo Vini Vici will be seen headlining the upcoming edition of Music festival Ultra Worldwide's 'Road to Ultra'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The Podcast revolution at The Radio Festival

MUMBAI: The Radio Festival, organized and initiated by Seeking Modern Applications for Real Transread more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured as ‘Business Leader of the Year’ at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020

MUMBAI: One of the most prominent personalities in the radio industry and RED FM and Magic FM’s Cread more

News
Spotify introduces a new feature

MUMBAI: Spotify allows you to read lyrics and sing along.read more

News
YouTube Music can now allow subscribers to store their own files in it

MUMBAI: Google Play Music co-existed with YouTube Music after it ended just because of some featuread more

News
Celebrating Sound at ‘The Radio Festival’

MUMBAI: Started with the purpose of ‘Celebrating Sound’, TRF 2020 offered a platform for an amalgread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sneak peek into Darshan Raval's phone

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval, a famous Indian singer who inspires and gives a ton of motivation to the younger generation has amassed huge popularity for...read more

2
AR Rahman: I am politically illiterate by choice

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman feels although the world is going through a socio-political turmoil and every second person is expressing a...read more

3
Sachin-Jigar to provide a platform for aspiring artists

MUMBAI: Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar are set to launch Gujarat Cultural Movement, an initiative to provide a platform to aspiring artists across...read more

4
15 things you didn't know about Darshan Raval

MUMBAI: The charismatic singer Darshan Raval who recently released a new hit song “Asal Mein” is spreading like fire and has now reached up to 24...read more

5
Vicky Kaushal is a self-made man: Akhil Sachdeva

MUMBAI: Singer Akhil Sachdeva has great respect for Vicky Kaushal, and says the National Award-winning Bollywood star is a self-made man.The singer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group