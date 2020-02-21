For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Feb 2020

Will Easton remixes Duke Dumont smash 'Therapy'

MUMBAI: Burgeoning talent Will Easton is the latest artist to remix ‘Therapy’, the recent smash from multi-platinum-selling DJ and producer Duke Dumont, out now via Virgin EMI.

The second remix to be released, Will Easton’s re-work brings a dramatic and progressive cut to the already anthemic ‘Therapy’. It follows on from the recent atmospheric edit from Franky Wah. Both remixes bring diverse new sounds and styles to the piano-driven original, which has already garnered over 5.5 million streams worldwide since its release on 17th January.

Listen here:

Will Easton is a London-based producer and DJ who has released music on labels such as W+O Street Tracks, Toolroom and Stress Records. A hotly-tipped talent, Will has already garnered support from industry heavyweights including Jamie Jones, Camelphat and Patrick Topping as well as the likes of BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong, and TCTS on KISS Fresh.

Multi-Grammy-nominated Dumont has amassed over 2.5 billion streams across his back-catalogue of previous anthems, scoring platinum-selling UK #1 singles to timeless records such as ‘Ocean Drive’. Duke embarked on a hectic tour schedule during 2019, performing at internationally renowned festivals such as Creamfields, Ultra Korea, HARD Summer, Harbourlife and Field Day. As well as travelling across the globe, he also linked up with fellow chart-topper MK for three US shows at the tail-end of the year, in Washington DC, San Francisco and New York. Looking ahead, Duke has recently been announced to play at US premier festival Coachella 2020 as well as EDC Mexico in February.

