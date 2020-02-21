For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Feb 2020 17:56

Tanishk Bagchi groomed me as an artist: Yash Narvekar

MUMBAI: Yash Narvekar, an Indian playback singer, composer, and lyricist who has written and sung "Mere Dil Mein" in the film Half Girlfriend, "Teri Yaadon Mein" in Behen Hogi Teri and "Gulabi 2.0" in Noor gave a glimpse about his journey to Rdaioandmusic.com.

“I started off in the music industry started by assisting music directors like Meet Brothers, Amaal Malik and sang scratch vocals for a lot of films. It was during this time that I met Mohit Suri sir where I wrote and sang a song for one of his film Half Girlfriend. I am extremely grateful for him to have introduced me to VYRL Originals who gave me an opportunity to sing my first own track ‘Teri Yaad’ and from there onwards there was no looking back,” said Narvekar.

He further added, “The entire team of VYRL Originals especially Vinit Sir, has encouraged me to make more non-film music and has pushed me to get casted in my own video’ Feel the Vibe’ and ‘Nai Jeena’. While I was working on my own music I also took up a lot of projects with Rishi Rich followed by which I got a chance to sing for Mubarakan’s title track and a couple of ads and web series. I also started singing for Tanishk Bagchi who has played an integral part in my growth as a singer and not only groomed me as an artist but also gave me the most successful track of my career ‘Muqabla’ for Street Dancer. My journey has been amazing and extremely fulfilling and none of this would have been possible without my hard work, passion and the support from my well-wishers.”

