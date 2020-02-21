For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Feb 2020 18:20

Singers wish fans on Maha Shivaratri

MUMBAI: On the day of Maha Shivaratri, singers took to social media to wish their fans.

Check below.

Bollywood celebs took to social media to share good wishes for their fans and prayers to Lord Shiva on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Singer Adnan Sami tweeted: "Happy Maha Shivratri To All my Friends & Familys...Love! #HappyShivratri"

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared, "Happy #MahaShivaratri BHAM BHAM BHOLE".

Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote: "Om Namah Shivay.. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri may Lord Shiva bless us all with peace and happiness and guide us all on the path of righteousness."

explore RNM

