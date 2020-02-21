Luca Schreiner stands 'By your side' feat Svrcina

MUMBAI: A bright, shining beacon within the European dance music scene with over 105 million streams to date, Luca Schreiner has climbed high to the standards of modern pop-meets-electronic with his refreshing takes on the genre. Not one to be pigeonholed, Luca possesses the Midas touch across both his remix work and original singles, having lent his ear to craft official reworkings for names including Kelly Clarkson, James Arthur, Alessia Cara and more, and with his next solo venture ‘By Your Side’ coming February 21st via ULTRA Music, his independent flair is only set to skyrocket further.

Watch here:

Leading on from the successes of ‘Missing’ and ‘Over You’ on the world-renowned imprint, ‘By Your Side’ projects a deeper take on pop-house, with a rolling, grooving melody underpinning Nashville vocalist Svrcina’s far-reaching vocals, smouldering as smooth as silk before a spacious, primed-for-handclaps beat oscillates for a truly captivating anthem.