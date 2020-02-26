Italian Dj Spada drops new remix for Camden Cox's 'Healing'

MUMBAI: Prolific Italian DJ and producer, Spada has put his own twist on Camden Cox’s melodic new single ‘Healing’. The electronic maestro sticks to his signature rolling basslines and punchy synths, turning Camden’s musical gem into a dance floor anthem.

With his 2015 hit single, ‘Cool Enough’ certifying Gold in Italy and Poland, Spada has gone on to become one of Italy’s most well-known electronic music producers. Having shared stages with the likes of Robin Schulz, Bakermat and Wankelmut to name a few, Spada continues to spread his unique sound globally.

Camden’s new single ‘Healing’ follows on from one of her busiest years to date. Her haunting vocals and distinctive writing sit on top of a deep house production that draws you in and demands your attention.

Rising dance starlet Camden Cox, has become a must-know name in the UK dance scene with over 35 million Spotify streams to her name, as well as writing alongside, and for a range of talent including; Joel Corry, Dimension, Leftwing : Kody, Wilkinson, Jauz, Naughty Boy, Example, Kideko, Karen Harding, Headhunterz, James Hype, Rui Da Silva, and recently Tchami at the world famous Abbey Road Studios to name a few. Whilst being an in-demand writer for others, it is Camden’s self-penned solo material that has also started to make a big impact.

“Healing” is the follow up to this year’s solo single “Somebody Else” on Perfect Havoc which received widespread support from New Music Friday, Dance Brandneu, New Dance Revolution, and playlisted on Kiss Dance and supported by DJ’s Sam Feldt and Mistajam.

The past year has seen Camden continue touring with The House & Garage Orchestra, playing to sold out crowds across the country (KOKO, London / O2 Institute Birmingham / Gorilla Manchester) as well as her very own support slot to a sold out O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Camden has also performed her own set live across one of Europe’s largest television networks, Europa TV.

This year Camden has also collaborated with Just Kiddin on ‘Stay The Night’ (3Beat) gaining 16 New Music Friday’s, support from MistaJam and Kiss FM. Further New Music Friday and Mistajam Radio 1 Dance Anthems’ support followed on Camden’s latest collaboration with Big Beat signed dance DJ Kydus on ‘Destiny’.

Camden’s music brings along a dancefloor euphoria, reminiscent of 90s dance classics such as Coco’s ‘I Need a Miracle’ and Robin S ‘Show Me Love’. And now, Spada’s remix of ‘Healing’ transforms the original into a hard-hitting anthem.