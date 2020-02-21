For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Feb 2020 17:53

Black Caviar drop banging remix of Dillon Francis single DFR

MUMBAI: NYC duo Black Caviar return with a banging remix of Dillon Francis’ track ‘DFR’. Set for release on Friday, February 21st via Mad Decent, the remix is accompanied with the official ‘Magic Is Real’ album remix package featuring other edits by Beauty Brain and SHNDO. The full package will also include tracks ‘Go Off’ and ‘Barely Breathing’ from Nuthin 2 It and King Arthur & Kevin Aleksander.

Black Caviar put a new spin on the ‘DFR’ track, adding instrumental chord patterns over jacking house beats and funky bass lines. Featuring their signature polished production, the ‘DFR’ remix is the perfect club-ready tune easily equipped to maintain a high-energy vibe on the dance floor. The DFR remix follows Black Caviar’s recent collaboration with KREAM on ‘JACK’ out now via Big Beat Records.



The NYC duo had a prolific 2019, with their ‘What’s Up Danger’ track from Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack earning a RIAA Gold award and the full studio album nominated for this years’ Grammy Awards. Racking in over 158 million streams to date with their music, Black Caviar caught the eye of major label Republic Records/Casablanca. They’ve had the ability to work on the new Charlie’s Angels’ movie soundtrack, and released a new remix of the Charlie's Angels Theme Song from the album alongside singles from Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Lana Del Rey and more.

Black Caviar have worked with A-List artists including Bazzi, Jason Derulo, Alesso, Ava Max, Loud Luxury, Zedd among many others, and have performed at major festivals including EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Festival, Hard Summer and a week long set of performances during Miami Music Week. Releasing their latest EP ‘Caviar Chronicles Vol 1’ last month, Black Caviar continue to set the bar high with quality releases of their signature funky house music.

Black Caviar’s remix of Dillon Francis ‘DFR’ is available on Friday, February 21st via all streaming platforms!

