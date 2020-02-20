For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Feb 2020 19:06 |  By RnMTeam

Tiktok to introduce a new Family Safety Mode

MUMBAI: Tiktok has come up with a new Family Safety Mode where parents can control the usage time period of their children. The main aim is to build a healthy relationship with online apps and services.

The company teamed up with popular and more followed people, create videos for the awareness of excessive use of tiktok. This happened because someone spent an excessive amount of time on the app watching videos which affects the relationship of the family.

TikTok’s Family Safety Mode will also have the option of who can send message or turn off direct message. They also created a separate content for the children.

TikTok’s blog post reads,“We will keep introducing ways to keep our community safe so they can stay focused on what matters to them — creating, sharing, and enjoying the creativity of TikTok’s community,”

Family Safety Mode is available in the UK, soon to be out in markets in the coming weeks

Tags
TikTok children
Related news
News | 20 Feb 2020

BTS debuts new album title track "ON" exclusively on TikTok

MUMBAI: TikTok, the world's leading destination for short-form mobile video with a mission to inspire creativity and bring joy, will exclusively pre-release a clip of the title song “ON” from BTS’ highly anticipated new album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2020

Allu Arjun song 'Botta Bomma' is a TikTok blockbuster

MUMBAI: Southern superstar Allu Arjun's latest release "Ala Vaikunthapurramloo" became an instant hit on release, and the song from the film, "Botta Bomma", has become a blockbuster on TikTok.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

Govinda debuts on TikTok; also launches his own YouTube channel

MUMBAI: Superstar Govinda has always had his own way of entertaining people. And while Govinda is very quick with his jokes, he serves some much-needed wisdom as well.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

Love Island's Sam Bird links up with Papa Zeus on single 'Run To You'

MUMBAI: Former Love Island contestant Sam Bird has linked up with UK artist Papa Zeus to release ‘Run To You’, out 14th February.

read more
News | 05 Feb 2020

Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa on TikTok

MUMBAI: Short-video creation platforms today have created a significant impact in the music industry. One of the popular trends that we have noticed on TikTok is that it is an exciting vehicle for songs and emerging artists to gain exposure and reach to a wide and varied audience.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Celebrating Sound at ‘The Radio Festival’

MUMBAI: Started with the purpose of ‘Celebrating Sound’, TRF 2020 offered a platform for an amalgread more

News
Radio City & mid-day’s Hitlist Web Awards to celebrate India's Binge List

MUMBAI: Over-the-top (OTT) platforms have enabled storytellers to bring the magic of storytellingread more

News
Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM): Highlights of the International BES Conference and Exhibition in New Delhi

MUMBAI: The DRM Consortium highlighted its recent achievements under the overarching theme “DRM read more

News
Radio City celebrates Power of Love with Love Shorts by Love Guru

MUMBAI: Radio City, celebrates the month of love, with a special segment, Love Shorts on its mostread more

News
Technology can excite the brain, but to me, radio will always make the heart beat warmer: RJ Sarthak on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Ishq FMs RJ Sarthak whose attained immense popularity for  ‘first of kind’ show segmentsread more

top# 5 articles

1
T-Series' next single Guru Randhawa's Surma Surma ft. Jay Sean out now!

MUMBAI: Last year, T-Series produced and presented Slowly Slowly not only had Guru Randhawa lending his magical vocals to the number but also had...read more

2
Sona Mohapatra, Ram Sampath come together for a song

MUMBAI: Sona Mohapatra has reunited with her husband and composer Ram Sampath for a song, which the singer feels the country's youth will sing along...read more

3
MS Dhoni is found to be a music lover

MUMBAI: Indian cricket staff captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is famously known as MS Dhoni is found to be a music lover. According to the video seen...read more

4
'Lollipop Lagelu' singer Pawan Singh makes Hindi music debut

MUMBAI: Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, who gained popularity with the number "Lollipop Lagelu", is all set to make his Hindi song debut with the track...read more

5
List of winners; 12th Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020

MUMBAI: India’s biggest musical extravaganza, the 12th Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020 was held on 19 February at a studio in Andheri. Shekhar...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group