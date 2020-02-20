Tiktok to introduce a new Family Safety Mode

MUMBAI: Tiktok has come up with a new Family Safety Mode where parents can control the usage time period of their children. The main aim is to build a healthy relationship with online apps and services.

The company teamed up with popular and more followed people, create videos for the awareness of excessive use of tiktok. This happened because someone spent an excessive amount of time on the app watching videos which affects the relationship of the family.

TikTok’s Family Safety Mode will also have the option of who can send message or turn off direct message. They also created a separate content for the children.

TikTok’s blog post reads,“We will keep introducing ways to keep our community safe so they can stay focused on what matters to them — creating, sharing, and enjoying the creativity of TikTok’s community,”

Family Safety Mode is available in the UK, soon to be out in markets in the coming weeks