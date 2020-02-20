For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Feb 2020 16:48 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series' next single Guru Randhawa's Surma Surma ft. Jay Sean out now!

MUMBAI: Last year, T-Series produced and presented Slowly Slowly not only had Guru Randhawa lending his magical vocals to the number but also had international music icon, Pitbull, joining him on the song. The track became a super hit and was a chartbuster topping several music charts. Now Bhushan Kumar and T-Series have come up with one more track that features yet another global pop icon.

Guru returns to the mic and joining him this time will be English singer and songwriter Jay Sean, who has been synonymous with some blockbuster international tracks. The Lahore singer has been instrumental in bridging the gap between India and the West by getting renowned faces from the global music circuit and turned up the heat in T-Series numbers.

Surma Surma is another peppy, upbeat romantic song, shot beautifully in the colourful, vibrant locations of Rajasthan about which Guru shares, “I'm super stoked as it's my first single of the year and a collaboration with an artist, Jay Sean, whom I admire since childhood. Every time I work with another great artist, there is so much to learn and discover. Every artist brings their own flavor. We totally enjoyed working on this song together. This song has a very upbeat groovy vibe to it and I hope my fans will love it.”

Speaking about coming together with Guru, Jay Sean informs that the collaboration with Guru and T-Series happened very “naturally' and 'organically.” “Surma Surma is such a vibe! Rythm and Blues (RnB) and desi collide beautifully in one track. It’s smooth and sexy and I love the way our voices sound over this production,” Jay Sean asserts. The song also features Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi alongside Guru and Jay Sean.

DirectorGifty who helmed the picturization of the song tells us that he was initially very “apprehensive” during the shoot. “Since Jay Sean is an international artist I was not sure if he would agree to do everything we wanted but he surprised us. He was so co-operative about everything and that was the high point for me while shooting this video.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of one of the biggest music label in the world, who has been the force behind many brilliant tracks, points out, “Guru is our amazing in house talent He’s incredible. When Slowly Slowly happened with Pitbull last year, it turned out to be a blockbuster success internationally. Today I'm very happy to present Surma Surma which is going to be another chart topping number. We are also happy that Jay Sean decided to come forward and join Guru for Surma Surma. He enjoys a huge fan following among Indian audiences and we wanted to bring him closer home with Surma Surma.”

With music by Vee Music, Guru has written, sung and composed the song while Jay Sean, who's written the English lyrics, has sung the song along with him.

Surma Surma is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Tags
T-Series Guru Randhaw Youtube Jay Sean music
Related news
News | 20 Feb 2020

'Fame Gurukul' ex-contestant Chhavi releases new song 'Banna Re'

MUMBAI: Singer Chhavi Sodhani, who was one of the top 12 contestants on the debut season of singing reality TV show "Fame Gurukul", has come up with her new single, titled "Banna Re". It is a fusion track that combines traditional Marwari folk with contemporary composition.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2020

Khushboo Grewal on comedy show 'Hasdeyan De, Ghar Vasde'

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, playback singer, an actor and a television host rolled out 'Hasdeyan De, Ghar Vasde', on25th Jan 2020, a comedy cum chat show where she co-hosted along with Gurpreet Ghuggi from Punjab.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2020

Sona Mohapatra, Ram Sampath come together for a song

MUMBAI: Sona Mohapatra has reunited with her husband and composer Ram Sampath for a song, which the singer feels the country's youth will sing along with and be inspired by.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2020

'Lollipop Lagelu' singer Pawan Singh makes Hindi music debut

MUMBAI: Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, who gained popularity with the number "Lollipop Lagelu", is all set to make his Hindi song debut with the track "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai".

read more
News | 20 Feb 2020

Fasten your seatbelts as 104.8 Ishq launches Ishq Auto Adda with RJ Sarthak

MUMBAI: Fasten your seatbelts boys and girls as 104.8 Ishq goes into overdrive with the launch of Ishq Auto Adda. Continuing to provide innovative and path breaking content to its audiences, RJ Sarthak you the only prime time automotive radio show in India.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Celebrating Sound at ‘The Radio Festival’

MUMBAI: Started with the purpose of ‘Celebrating Sound’, TRF 2020 offered a platform for an amalgread more

News
Radio City & mid-day’s Hitlist Web Awards to celebrate India's Binge List

MUMBAI: Over-the-top (OTT) platforms have enabled storytellers to bring the magic of storytellingread more

News
Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM): Highlights of the International BES Conference and Exhibition in New Delhi

MUMBAI: The DRM Consortium highlighted its recent achievements under the overarching theme “DRM read more

News
Radio City celebrates Power of Love with Love Shorts by Love Guru

MUMBAI: Radio City, celebrates the month of love, with a special segment, Love Shorts on its mostread more

News
Technology can excite the brain, but to me, radio will always make the heart beat warmer: RJ Sarthak on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Ishq FMs RJ Sarthak whose attained immense popularity for  ‘first of kind’ show segmentsread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sona Mohapatra, Ram Sampath come together for a song

MUMBAI: Sona Mohapatra has reunited with her husband and composer Ram Sampath for a song, which the singer feels the country's youth will sing along...read more

2
MS Dhoni is found to be a music lover

MUMBAI: Indian cricket staff captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is famously known as MS Dhoni is found to be a music lover. According to the video seen...read more

3
'Lollipop Lagelu' singer Pawan Singh makes Hindi music debut

MUMBAI: Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, who gained popularity with the number "Lollipop Lagelu", is all set to make his Hindi song debut with the track...read more

4
List of winners; 12th Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020

MUMBAI: India’s biggest musical extravaganza, the 12th Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020 was held on 19 February at a studio in Andheri. Shekhar...read more

5
Khushboo Grewal on comedy show 'Hasdeyan De, Ghar Vasde'

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, playback singer, an actor and a television host rolled out 'Hasdeyan De, Ghar Vasde', on25th Jan 2020, a comedy cum chat...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group