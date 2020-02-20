For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Feb 2020

MS Dhoni is found to be a music lover

MUMBAI: Indian cricket staff captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is famously known as MS Dhoni is found to be a music lover. According to the video seen in the social media the cricketer is seen in a washroom sitting on top of the wash basin singing softly with singer Ishaan Khan singing the song of the 1964 movie Mr. X.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's video has gone viral with Indian cricket staff gamers Piyush Chawla and Parthiv Pate. Fans are excited to see MS Dhoni do more in the music industry.

The IPL 2020 begins on March 29 in which the cricketer will be seen in the game.

