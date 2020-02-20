For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Feb 2020 16:22 |  By RnMTeam

'Lollipop Lagelu' singer Pawan Singh makes Hindi music debut

MUMBAI: Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, who gained popularity with the number "Lollipop Lagelu", is all set to make his Hindi song debut with the track "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai".

The song with JJust music features the Bhojpuri sensation with popular dancer Lauren Gottlieb and is choreographed by Mudassar Khan. It has been recorded with Pawan and Payal Dev.

"I had so much fun singing 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' song. I want all my fans to shower the same love and support which I've been getting for all my songs," Pawan said.

The song is going to be a Holi number.

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani of Jjust music said: "We all have been a huge fan of 'Lollipop Lagelu', and very thrilled to be collaborating with Pawan Singh for his first Hindi song. Looking forward to this one."

Pawan added: "I'm very excited for my first Hindi song association with Jjust music. I want to thank Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust Music for giving me such a big opportunity and I am glad to be a part of the same."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jjust Music Jackky Bhagnani Bhojpuri music
Related news
News | 20 Feb 2020

'Fame Gurukul' ex-contestant Chhavi releases new song 'Banna Re'

MUMBAI: Singer Chhavi Sodhani, who was one of the top 12 contestants on the debut season of singing reality TV show "Fame Gurukul", has come up with her new single, titled "Banna Re". It is a fusion track that combines traditional Marwari folk with contemporary composition.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2020

Khushboo Grewal on comedy show 'Hasdeyan De, Ghar Vasde'

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, playback singer, an actor and a television host rolled out 'Hasdeyan De, Ghar Vasde', on25th Jan 2020, a comedy cum chat show where she co-hosted along with Gurpreet Ghuggi from Punjab.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2020

T-Series' next single Guru Randhawa's Surma Surma ft. Jay Sean out now!

MUMBAI: Last year, T-Series produced and presented Slowly Slowly not only had Guru Randhawa lending his magical vocals to the number but also had international music icon, Pitbull, joining him on the song. The track became a super hit and was a chartbuster topping several music charts.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2020

Sona Mohapatra, Ram Sampath come together for a song

MUMBAI: Sona Mohapatra has reunited with her husband and composer Ram Sampath for a song, which the singer feels the country's youth will sing along with and be inspired by.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2020

Fasten your seatbelts as 104.8 Ishq launches Ishq Auto Adda with RJ Sarthak

MUMBAI: Fasten your seatbelts boys and girls as 104.8 Ishq goes into overdrive with the launch of Ishq Auto Adda. Continuing to provide innovative and path breaking content to its audiences, RJ Sarthak you the only prime time automotive radio show in India.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Celebrating Sound at ‘The Radio Festival’

MUMBAI: Started with the purpose of ‘Celebrating Sound’, TRF 2020 offered a platform for an amalgread more

News
Radio City & mid-day’s Hitlist Web Awards to celebrate India's Binge List

MUMBAI: Over-the-top (OTT) platforms have enabled storytellers to bring the magic of storytellingread more

News
Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM): Highlights of the International BES Conference and Exhibition in New Delhi

MUMBAI: The DRM Consortium highlighted its recent achievements under the overarching theme “DRM read more

News
Radio City celebrates Power of Love with Love Shorts by Love Guru

MUMBAI: Radio City, celebrates the month of love, with a special segment, Love Shorts on its mostread more

News
Technology can excite the brain, but to me, radio will always make the heart beat warmer: RJ Sarthak on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Ishq FMs RJ Sarthak whose attained immense popularity for  ‘first of kind’ show segmentsread more

top# 5 articles

1
List of winners; 12th Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020

MUMBAI: India’s biggest musical extravaganza, the 12th Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020 was held on 19 February at a studio in Andheri. Shekhar...read more

2
Khushboo Grewal on comedy show 'Hasdeyan De, Ghar Vasde'

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, playback singer, an actor and a television host rolled out 'Hasdeyan De, Ghar Vasde', on25th Jan 2020, a comedy cum chat...read more

3
'Fame Gurukul' ex-contestant Chhavi releases new song 'Banna Re'

MUMBAI: Singer Chhavi Sodhani, who was one of the top 12 contestants on the debut season of singing reality TV show "Fame Gurukul", has come up with...read more

4
Eminem performs greatest hits at Oscars

MUMBAI: American Rapper Eminem, steals the spotlight with a surprise performance “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars. Eminem performed album Curtain Call...read more

5
I write my own lyrics on the bases of what people think and do: Star Boy LOC

MUMBAI: Rapper and lyricist Star Boy LOC, who is known for the hit song Dilli Se Hu Bc has come up with a sequel  Dilli Se Hu Bc 2, produced by Vijay...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group