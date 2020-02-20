List of winners; 12th Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020
MUMBAI: India’s biggest musical extravaganza, the 12th Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020 was held on 19 February at a studio in Andheri.
Shekhar Ravjiani and Aparshakti Khurana hosted the night accompanied by Neeti Mohan. Bollywood celebrities like A R Rahman, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone and many more created a perfect blend of glamour.
The evening gleamed with performances by Neha Kakkar, Vishal- Shekhar, AR Rahman, Darshan Raval and Meet Bros.
Below are the complete lists of winners:
Song of the Year: Kalank (Title Track)
Film: Kalank
Album of the Year: Kesari
Indies Song of the Year: Jaan Meri
Album: Jaan Meri (Album)
Male Vocalist of The Year: Arijit Singh
Song: Kalank (Title Track)
Film: Kalank
Female Vocalist of the Year: Shreya Ghoshal
Song: Ghar More Pardesiya
Film: Kalank
Music Composer of the Year: Pritam
Song: Kalank (Title Track)
Film: Kalank
Lyricist of the Year: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Song: Kalank (Title Track)
Film: Kalank
Listeners' Choice Song of the Year: Bekhayali
Film: Kabir Singh
Listeners' Choice Album of the Year Film: Kabir Singh
Listeners' Choice Independent (Indies) of the year: Vaaste
Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year: Abhijeet Srivastava
Song: Chashni
Film: Bharat
Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year: Aakanksha Sharma
Song: Tum Chale Gaye
Film: Marudhar Express
Upcoming Music Composer of the Year: Piyush Shankar
Song: Naina Yeh
Film: Article 15
Upcoming Lyricist of the Year: Sahib
Song: Lahu Ka Rang Kara
Film: Laal Kaptaan
Best Song Producer (Programming & Arranging): DJ Phukan, Prasad Sashte, Prakash Peters & Sunny MR
Song: Ghar More Pardesiya
Film: Kalank
Best Song Engineer (Recording & Mixing): Vijay Dayal
Song: Jugraafiya
Album: Super 30
Best Background Score: Mangesh Dhakde
Film: Article 15
Recreated song of the year: Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna
Lifetime Achievement Award: Usha Mangeshkar
Special Jury Award for Outstanding Contribution to Hindi Film Music: Amar Haldipur
Special Jury Award for Golden Era Album of the Year (1959): Anari & Sujatha
Best Raag-Inspired Song of the Year: Dhola
Film: Yeh Hai India
Make It Large Award: Deepika Padukone
Mirchi Social Media Icon of the year: Neha Kakkar
Mirchi Trendsetters Album of the year: Gully Boy