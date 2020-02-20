For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Feb 2020

List of winners; 12th Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020

MUMBAI: India’s biggest musical extravaganza, the 12th Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020 was held on 19 February at a studio in Andheri.

Shekhar Ravjiani and Aparshakti Khurana hosted the night accompanied by Neeti Mohan. Bollywood celebrities like A R Rahman, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone and many more created a perfect blend of glamour.

The evening gleamed with performances by Neha Kakkar, Vishal- Shekhar, AR Rahman, Darshan Raval and Meet Bros.

Below are the complete lists of winners:

Song of the Year: Kalank (Title Track)

Film: Kalank

Album of the Year: Kesari

Indies Song of the Year: Jaan Meri

Album: Jaan Meri (Album)

Male Vocalist of The Year: Arijit Singh

Song: Kalank (Title Track)

Film: Kalank

Female Vocalist of the Year: Shreya Ghoshal

Song: Ghar More Pardesiya

Film: Kalank

Music Composer of the Year: Pritam

Song: Kalank (Title Track)

Film: Kalank

Lyricist of the Year: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Song: Kalank (Title Track)

Film: Kalank

Listeners' Choice Song of the Year: Bekhayali

Film: Kabir Singh

Listeners' Choice Album of the Year Film: Kabir Singh

Listeners' Choice Independent (Indies) of the year: Vaaste

Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year: Abhijeet Srivastava

Song: Chashni

Film: Bharat

Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year: Aakanksha Sharma

Song: Tum Chale Gaye

Film: Marudhar Express

Upcoming Music Composer of the Year: Piyush Shankar

Song: Naina Yeh

Film: Article 15

Upcoming Lyricist of the Year: Sahib

Song: Lahu Ka Rang Kara

Film: Laal Kaptaan

Best Song Producer (Programming & Arranging): DJ Phukan, Prasad Sashte, Prakash Peters & Sunny MR

Song: Ghar More Pardesiya

Film: Kalank

Best Song Engineer (Recording & Mixing): Vijay Dayal

Song: Jugraafiya

Album: Super 30

Best Background Score: Mangesh Dhakde

Film: Article 15

Recreated song of the year: Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna

Lifetime Achievement Award: Usha Mangeshkar

Special Jury Award for Outstanding Contribution to Hindi Film Music: Amar Haldipur

Special Jury Award for Golden Era Album of the Year (1959): Anari & Sujatha

Best Raag-Inspired Song of the Year: Dhola

Film: Yeh Hai India

Make It Large Award: Deepika Padukone

Mirchi Social Media Icon of the year: Neha Kakkar

Mirchi Trendsetters Album of the year: Gully Boy

