For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Feb 2020 18:59 |  By RnMTeam

'Fame Gurukul' ex-contestant Chhavi releases new song 'Banna Re'

MUMBAI: Singer Chhavi Sodhani, who was one of the top 12 contestants on the debut season of singing reality TV show "Fame Gurukul", has come up with her new single, titled "Banna Re".

It is a fusion track that combines traditional Marwari folk with contemporary composition.

"Working on 'Banna Re' was an exhilarating experience. I would like my brand of music, to echo originality, versatility, integrity, and soulfulness. It will be my constant endeavor to lay equal emphasis on the lyrics, composition, and production of any song that I make and create," Chhavi said.

Chhavi has sung "Banna Re" along with Bawa Sahni. The song has been launched in collaboration with Artist Originals (AO), JioSaavn.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Chhavi Sodhani Bawa Sahni music
Related news
News | 20 Feb 2020

Khushboo Grewal on comedy show 'Hasdeyan De, Ghar Vasde'

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, playback singer, an actor and a television host rolled out 'Hasdeyan De, Ghar Vasde', on25th Jan 2020, a comedy cum chat show where she co-hosted along with Gurpreet Ghuggi from Punjab.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2020

T-Series' next single Guru Randhawa's Surma Surma ft. Jay Sean out now!

MUMBAI: Last year, T-Series produced and presented Slowly Slowly not only had Guru Randhawa lending his magical vocals to the number but also had international music icon, Pitbull, joining him on the song. The track became a super hit and was a chartbuster topping several music charts.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2020

Sona Mohapatra, Ram Sampath come together for a song

MUMBAI: Sona Mohapatra has reunited with her husband and composer Ram Sampath for a song, which the singer feels the country's youth will sing along with and be inspired by.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2020

'Lollipop Lagelu' singer Pawan Singh makes Hindi music debut

MUMBAI: Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, who gained popularity with the number "Lollipop Lagelu", is all set to make his Hindi song debut with the track "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai".

read more
News | 20 Feb 2020

Fasten your seatbelts as 104.8 Ishq launches Ishq Auto Adda with RJ Sarthak

MUMBAI: Fasten your seatbelts boys and girls as 104.8 Ishq goes into overdrive with the launch of Ishq Auto Adda. Continuing to provide innovative and path breaking content to its audiences, RJ Sarthak you the only prime time automotive radio show in India.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Celebrating Sound at ‘The Radio Festival’

MUMBAI: Started with the purpose of ‘Celebrating Sound’, TRF 2020 offered a platform for an amalgread more

News
Radio City & mid-day’s Hitlist Web Awards to celebrate India's Binge List

MUMBAI: Over-the-top (OTT) platforms have enabled storytellers to bring the magic of storytellingread more

News
Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM): Highlights of the International BES Conference and Exhibition in New Delhi

MUMBAI: The DRM Consortium highlighted its recent achievements under the overarching theme “DRM read more

News
Radio City celebrates Power of Love with Love Shorts by Love Guru

MUMBAI: Radio City, celebrates the month of love, with a special segment, Love Shorts on its mostread more

News
Technology can excite the brain, but to me, radio will always make the heart beat warmer: RJ Sarthak on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Ishq FMs RJ Sarthak whose attained immense popularity for  ‘first of kind’ show segmentsread more

top# 5 articles

1
Eminem performs greatest hits at Oscars

MUMBAI: American Rapper Eminem, steals the spotlight with a surprise performance “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars. Eminem performed album Curtain Call...read more

2
I write my own lyrics on the bases of what people think and do: Star Boy LOC

MUMBAI: Rapper and lyricist Star Boy LOC, who is known for the hit song Dilli Se Hu Bc has come up with a sequel  Dilli Se Hu Bc 2, produced by Vijay...read more

3
Billie Eilish speaks her heart out at BRIT Awards

MUMBAI: 18-year-old American singer Billie Eilish, has achieved immense success at a very young age. The “Bad guy” singer who took home five biggest...read more

4
Britney Spears gets injured while dancing

MUMBAI:  Singer Britney Spears was hospitalised after a dance move went wrong.The 38-year-old was left with a fractured metatarsal bone and her foot...read more

5
AR Rahman is first Indian artist to create music album of film 99 songs in Dolby Atmos

MUMBAI: Today, Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is embarking on a new and exciting journey to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group