'Fame Gurukul' ex-contestant Chhavi releases new song 'Banna Re'

MUMBAI: Singer Chhavi Sodhani, who was one of the top 12 contestants on the debut season of singing reality TV show "Fame Gurukul", has come up with her new single, titled "Banna Re".

It is a fusion track that combines traditional Marwari folk with contemporary composition.

"Working on 'Banna Re' was an exhilarating experience. I would like my brand of music, to echo originality, versatility, integrity, and soulfulness. It will be my constant endeavor to lay equal emphasis on the lyrics, composition, and production of any song that I make and create," Chhavi said.

Chhavi has sung "Banna Re" along with Bawa Sahni. The song has been launched in collaboration with Artist Originals (AO), JioSaavn.

(Source: IANS)