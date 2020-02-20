For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Feb 2020 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

Eminem performs greatest hits at Oscars

MUMBAI: American Rapper Eminem, steals the spotlight with a surprise performance “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars.

Eminem performed album Curtain Call: The Hits which was his first greatest hits album by American rapper Eminem which was released on December 6, 2005, under Aftermath Entertainment, Shady Records, and Interscope Records.

A fan commented on his social media “If EMINEM performs at Oscar it will not be an Oscar it will be an EMINEM CONCERT”

The “Venom” singer who has 28 million followers on Instagram and more than a Billion of views in his music video “Rap God” in YouTube, joining the company of 'Love The Way You Lie' and 'Not Afraid'

