For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Feb 2020 12:47 |  By RnMTeam

When Harry Styles calmly handled knife-point robbery

MUMBAI: One Direction band star Harry Styles was reportedly robbed while he was in the Hampstead area in London.

The incident took place on February 14, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to the Mirror Online, Styles was held at knife-point by a man who demanded money from him.

"He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with," a source of the singer said.

Despite handling the incident calmly, Styles was pretty shaken following the ordeal.

"Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards," the source continued.

The Metropolitan Police reportedly are investigating reports of a knife point robbery in Spaniards Road, Hampstead.

"Officers were contacted on Saturday, February 15, regarding the incident, which happened at 23.50 hours on Friday, February 14. It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him."

No arrest has been made so far.

Styles appeared to have recovered rather quickly after the incident. The singer arrived at the 2020 BRIT Awards on Tuesday, February 18.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
One Direction band Harry Styles Singer
Related news
News | 17 Feb 2020

Anmol Malik's alter ego 'Audrey Piano' is the voice of the decade

MUMBAI:  Versatile singer-songwriter Anmol Malik, daughter of popular singer-composer Anu Malik, showed her potential in the music field early with her song "The graduation", which she wrote and composed in 2011 as a student at The University of Warwick, England.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2020

Bieber admits to being 'reckless' in previous relationship

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber, who dated singer-actress Selena Gomez on-and-off for years, has spoken about his past mistakes.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2020

Nakash Aziz talks about new rendition of 'Bheegi bheegi...'

MUMBAI: Singer Nakash Aziz has lent his voice to the new version of "Bheegi bheegi raaton mein", which was originally sung by legends Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar for the 1974 film "Ajanabee".

read more
News | 17 Feb 2020

Britney Spears spotted wearing medical boot

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears was recently seen wearing medical boot just days after her former co-star Taryn Manning wrote a cryptic post about being "worried" for her.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2020

Justin Bieber tearfully talks about 'protecting' Billie Eilish

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber got emotional while saying that he wants to "protect" young singer Billie Eilish as she continues to climb up the success ladder.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City & mid-day’s Hitlist Web Awards to celebrate India's Binge List

MUMBAI: Over-the-top (OTT) platforms have enabled storytellers to bring the magic of storytellingread more

News
Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM): Highlights of the International BES Conference and Exhibition in New Delhi

MUMBAI: The DRM Consortium highlighted its recent achievements under the overarching theme “DRM read more

News
Radio City celebrates Power of Love with Love Shorts by Love Guru

MUMBAI: Radio City, celebrates the month of love, with a special segment, Love Shorts on its mostread more

News
Technology can excite the brain, but to me, radio will always make the heart beat warmer: RJ Sarthak on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Ishq FMs RJ Sarthak whose attained immense popularity for  ‘first of kind’ show segmentsread more

News
ILN Studios partners with Smule Inc. to Launch India's First Digital-Only Musical Reality Show - Smule iDiva '1, 2, 3... Riyaaz'

MUMBAI: One of India’s largest multi channel networks (MCN), ILN Studios has launched Smule iDivread more

top# 5 articles

1
Udaipur World Music Festival 2020: Stupendous music extravagance created multifarious memories in the hearts of many

MUMBAI: Held at Udaipur’s popular locations like Manji Ka Ghat, Fateh Sagar Paal and Gandhi Ground, the three-day music celebration at Udaipur World...read more

2
I write my own lyrics on the bases of what people think and do: Star Boy LOC

MUMBAI: Rapper and lyricist Star Boy LOC, who is known for the hit song Dilli Se Hu Bc has come up with a sequel  Dilli Se Hu Bc 2, produced by Vijay...read more

3
Billie Eilish breaks down at 2020 BRIT Awards

MUMBAI:  Singer Billie Eilish broke down at the 2020 BRIT Awards after admitting social media trolls had made her "feel hated".The American singer...read more

4
Anup Jalota and Priya Mallick's bhajan 'AYODHYA MEIN UTSAV' receives a heart-warming response from the music lovers in India and globally

MUMBAI:  Devotional songs or bhajans are a form of purification of the soul and the holy land of Ayodhya – Lord Rama's birthplace finds reference in...read more

5
Air apparent teams up with indie duo Davvn for heartfelt new single 'Three strikes'

MUMBAI: San Francisco-based producer AIR APPARENT joins forces with Boston indie duo DAVVN to deliver their inaugural single of the year, ‘three...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group