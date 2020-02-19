For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Feb 2020 13:13 |  By RnMTeam

Seher brings first ever edition of the 'Jaipur Jazz and Blues Festival

MUMBAI: Jaipur Jazz and Blues Festival, a world-class music festival is being held in Jaipur from February 28th to 1st March. The three-day festival organized by Seher India in association with UNESCO and Rajasthan Tourism will see ARTISTS Jaipur Jazz and Blues Festival USA: Sungazers, Shubh Saran Canada: Kirk MacDonald Africa/Cuba/Canada: Okan Brazil: Joao Bittencourt, Bianca Gizmoti Trio Germany: Working Title India: Nikhita Gandhi, Dhruv Vishwanath, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Soulmateperformances by musicians from America, Canada, Cuba, Germany and India, free of cost at the iconic Central Park in Jaipur – a nominated World Heritage City by UNESCO.

Fresh from the huge success of the 5th Edition of the Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival last week, Seher introduces yet another set of eclectic groups from around the globe in the realm of Jazz and Blues. This is being done as Jazz has its Genesis as the music of the oppressed and expression of slavery in the U.S. and came to be known as the voice of resilience and defiance against the oppressors. Today this genre has far greater relevance with tremendous resonance with the youth of our country.

Seher India has curated an assorted mix of contemporary, fusion, Latin and mainstream Jazz as well as electric, punk and soul-blues on a single platform, making it a destination festival for music lovers.  Among the notable musicians participating in the festival are Sungazers (USA), Kirk MacDonald (Canada), Joao  Bittencourt (Brazil), Bianca Gizmoti Trio ( Brazil), Nikhita Gandhi (India), Dhruv Vishwanath ( India) among others. Seher has also partnered with ShareChat India to promote the festival across India.

Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director, Seher India, said, “Seher is conceptualizing and producing the first-ever Jaipur Jazz and Blues Festival – with the aim of opening the world of Jazz and Blues to Indian jazz aficionados. We are sure that this new festival will be loved and accepted by the audience who will definitely enjoy and get immersed in this music which ties many nations together”

Seher, India's premier cultural organization was the one to conceptualize and start the first-ever major scale jazz festival in India, the Delhi Jazz Festival, in 2011, which is now a highly successful festival. Jazz and Indian classical music share numerous similarities, especially the art of improvisation. Several noted Indian classical musicians and Western jazz musicians began collaborating in the 1940s, leading to the development of a new genre of music called Indo-Jazz. With free entry, the ‘Jaipur Jazz and Blues Festival’ aims to open a window for Indian music lovers to the joys of jazz.

Tags
Seher Delhi Nikhita Gandhi Jaipur Jazz and Blues Festival
Related news
News | 17 Feb 2020

I was faced with the challenge of getting ahead musically, organizing gigs and putting down music I had in mind: Saxophonist Klaus Graf

MUMBAI: After having played as a sideman with different national and international jazz formations, alto saxophonist Klaus Graf founded his own quartet in 2001.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

Kashmir-themed photo exhibition at Pune music fest

MUMBAI: While everything about Pune's music Vh1 Supersonic music festival was happy and vibrant, a slice of reality reflected in Manjiri Desle's photography.

read more
News | 30 Jan 2020

Road to ULTRA returns To India in March

MUMBAI: ULTRA WORLDWIDE, the world’s largest music festival brand will return to India after a three-year hiatus with its signature event series Road To ULTRA.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2019

Kailash Kher's song against political corruption in Delhi

MUMBAI: Kailash Kher has recorded a new song, ï¿½Bol re Dilli bol. The song is composed by Pravesh Mallick and written by Annu Rizvi.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2019

Papon calls off Delhi gig amid tension in Assam

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has called off his Delhi concert this weekend because his home state "Assam is burning, crying and under curfew".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City & mid-day’s Hitlist Web Awards to celebrate India's Binge List

MUMBAI: Over-the-top (OTT) platforms have enabled storytellers to bring the magic of storytellingread more

News
Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM): Highlights of the International BES Conference and Exhibition in New Delhi

MUMBAI: The DRM Consortium highlighted its recent achievements under the overarching theme “DRM read more

News
Radio City celebrates Power of Love with Love Shorts by Love Guru

MUMBAI: Radio City, celebrates the month of love, with a special segment, Love Shorts on its mostread more

News
Technology can excite the brain, but to me, radio will always make the heart beat warmer: RJ Sarthak on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Ishq FMs RJ Sarthak whose attained immense popularity for  ‘first of kind’ show segmentsread more

News
ILN Studios partners with Smule Inc. to Launch India's First Digital-Only Musical Reality Show - Smule iDiva '1, 2, 3... Riyaaz'

MUMBAI: One of India’s largest multi channel networks (MCN), ILN Studios has launched Smule iDivread more

top# 5 articles

1
Allu Arjun song 'Botta Bomma' is a TikTok blockbuster

MUMBAI: Southern superstar Allu Arjun's latest release "Ala Vaikunthapurramloo" became an instant hit on release, and the song from the film, "Botta...read more

2
B Praak to present fusion of Punjabi, Maharashtrian music

MUMBAI:  Popular Punjabi singer B Praak is all set to perform in Pune where he will be seen creating a new act consisting of Punjabi music with...read more

3
Come, hear the perfectly amalgamated sounds at this unique instrumental concert

Perfect Amalgamation is a show that defines composer Siddharth Kasyap’s vision of creating contemporary fusion instrumental compositions on a vast...read more

4
HCL Confluence showcased versatility bringing in ten musicians from different countries

MUMBAI: HCL Technologies, a leading global  technology company, today organized ‘Confluence’ – an evening of music, food and fervor. ‘Confluence’ is...read more

5
Music industry leaders join hands for a national water movement

MUMBAI: India, the second most populous country in the world, is staring at a severe water crisis as it nears ‘Day Zero’ conditions when the taps run...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group