News |  19 Feb 2020 17:31 |  By Tolika Yeptho

I write my own lyrics on the bases of what people think and do: Star Boy LOC

MUMBAI: Rapper and lyricist Star Boy LOC, who is known for the hit song Dilli Se Hu Bc has come up with a sequel  Dilli Se Hu Bc 2, produced by Vijay Kumar & Vineet Kumar and Music by G Skillz.

Commenting on Dilli Se Hu Bc 1 hit he said,” 3 years back we released Dilli Se Hu Bc 1 that has crossed over 100M views all over YouTube, that's when we decided to make a sequel to it. The audience loved the song and it was played by every DJ’s not just in India but even overseas.

Watch here:

Sharing details about his song Dilli Se Hu Bc 2 he said,” Dilli Ki Hu Bc is a slag of Delhi which young people say in a normal life that's how we converted the slang into a song. We recorded the song in Chandigarh, and planned for bigger concept so with my team Weez entertainment we flew to Dubai and shot for the song”.

“I write my own lyrics on the bases of what people think and do and make a track while I’m in the studio. In another words I basically write the street language and I think that is the reason why people can connect to my song", he exclaimed in a conversation of his musical influence.

Dilli Se Hu BC 2 is now spreading like fire. He also unveiled about his new upcoming song titled, Line Marti hai along with Priyanka Tiwari which will be released soon.

Star Boy LOC
