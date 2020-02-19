For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Feb 2020 15:42 |  By RnMTeam

Britney Spears gets injured while dancing

MUMBAI:  Singer Britney Spears was hospitalised after a dance move went wrong.

The 38-year-old was left with a fractured metatarsal bone and her foot in plaster. Her boyfriend, Sam Ashghari, shared photos of the star in a hospital on his Instagram page, reports mirror.co.uk.

He revealed that the singer had fractured one of a "group of five long bones in the foot, located between the tarsal bones of the hind - and mid-foot and the phalanges of the toes".

Posting several photos and videos of themselves in hospital, Sam showed that Britney was laid up in the emergency room with a cast on her foot, on which the word "stronger" had been written.

Captioning the photos on Instagram, Sam wrote: "When you break something it tends to heal stronger especially when you're my Girl. My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing."

He continued: "Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off #stronger."

The photos show Britney in good spirits as she sits on a hospital bed in a gown.

It is uncertain how long that the singer was in hospital, and how long her recovery time will be, but photos have surfaced online of Britney walking around in a boot, which could indicate that the accident may have happened last week.

(Source: IANS)

