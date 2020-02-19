For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Feb 2020 15:40 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish breaks down at 2020 BRIT Awards

MUMBAI:  Singer Billie Eilish broke down at the 2020 BRIT Awards after admitting social media trolls had made her "feel hated".

The American singer got the award on Tuesday evening for Best International Female Artist from Spice Girl Mel C, after performing new James Bond theme "No Time To Die live" for the first time, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Billie told the star-studded audience at London's O2 Arena: "I wanted to say something that I was thinking like two seconds ago… I've felt very hated recently."

Struggling to compose herself, she added: "And when I was on the stage and I saw you guys smiling at me, it genuinely made me want to cry, and I want to cry right now, so thank you."

The award comes after she discussed her recent decision to take a step back from social media, and specifically stop reading the comments on her Instagram posts.

She had told BBC Breakfast: "I stopped like two days ago. I've stopped reading comments fully. It was ruining my life. It's weird. The cooler the things you get to do, the more people hate you."

"Cancel culture is insane. The internet is a bunch of trolls and the problem is a lot of it is really funny. It's anything for a joke. People say anything to make people laugh."

"It's insane that I have ever been reading comments. I should've stopped long ago but the problem is I've always wanted to stay in touch with my fans and people have ruined that for me and for them. That s**ks."

"I still try to like fan posts. If I see fans anywhere I just want to talk to them. They're people, they're me. They're like friends of mine, but the internet is ruining my life, so I turned it off," she added.

The Grammy-Award winning singer-songwriter and her producer and co-writer brother Finneas O'Connell had also revealed about the creative process behind the James Bond track. Finneas had explained that Bond star Daniel Craig is involved in every aspect of their movie franchise, including the theme song.

"He had to like it. If Daniel doesn't like it then you don't get the job," he said while Billie added: "He has a big say in it. We learned that from this. He's really involved. We haven't met him but he's got to like it before they move on."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Billie Eilish music
Related news
News | 19 Feb 2020

Britney Spears gets injured while dancing

MUMBAI:  Singer Britney Spears was hospitalised after a dance move went wrong.The 38-year-old was left with a fractured metatarsal bone and her foot in plaster. Her boyfriend, Sam Ashghari, shared photos of the star in a hospital on his Instagram page, reports mirror.co.uk.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2020

Udaipur World Music Festival 2020: Stupendous music extravagance created multifarious memories in the hearts of many

MUMBAI: Held at Udaipur’s popular locations like Manji Ka Ghat, Fateh Sagar Paal and Gandhi Ground, the three-day music celebration at Udaipur World Music Festival (7 Feb-9 Feb 2020) was truly a treat to music lovers.

read more
News | 18 Feb 2020

Darshan Raval drops his new song 'Asal Mein'

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has come up with a new track "Asal Mein".

read more
News | 18 Feb 2020

B Praak to present fusion of Punjabi, Maharashtrian music

MUMBAI:  Popular Punjabi singer B Praak is all set to perform in Pune where he will be seen creating a new act consisting of Punjabi music with Maharasthrian Nashik Dhol.

read more
News | 18 Feb 2020

HCL Confluence showcased versatility bringing in ten musicians from different countries

MUMBAI: HCL Technologies, a leading global  technology company, today organized ‘Confluence’ – an evening of music, food and fervor. ‘Confluence’ is the very essence of what this event aims to celebrate, a unique cultural amalgamation that makes HCL a globally integrated enterprise.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City & mid-day’s Hitlist Web Awards to celebrate India's Binge List

MUMBAI: Over-the-top (OTT) platforms have enabled storytellers to bring the magic of storytellingread more

News
Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM): Highlights of the International BES Conference and Exhibition in New Delhi

MUMBAI: The DRM Consortium highlighted its recent achievements under the overarching theme “DRM read more

News
Radio City celebrates Power of Love with Love Shorts by Love Guru

MUMBAI: Radio City, celebrates the month of love, with a special segment, Love Shorts on its mostread more

News
Technology can excite the brain, but to me, radio will always make the heart beat warmer: RJ Sarthak on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Ishq FMs RJ Sarthak whose attained immense popularity for  ‘first of kind’ show segmentsread more

News
ILN Studios partners with Smule Inc. to Launch India's First Digital-Only Musical Reality Show - Smule iDiva '1, 2, 3... Riyaaz'

MUMBAI: One of India’s largest multi channel networks (MCN), ILN Studios has launched Smule iDivread more

top# 5 articles

1
Anup Jalota and Priya Mallick's bhajan 'AYODHYA MEIN UTSAV' receives a heart-warming response from the music lovers in India and globally

MUMBAI:  Devotional songs or bhajans are a form of purification of the soul and the holy land of Ayodhya – Lord Rama's birthplace finds reference in...read more

2
Air apparent teams up with indie duo Davvn for heartfelt new single 'Three strikes'

MUMBAI: San Francisco-based producer AIR APPARENT joins forces with Boston indie duo DAVVN to deliver their inaugural single of the year, ‘three...read more

3
Britney Spears gets injured while dancing

MUMBAI:  Singer Britney Spears was hospitalised after a dance move went wrong.The 38-year-old was left with a fractured metatarsal bone and her foot...read more

4
Seher brings first ever edition of the 'Jaipur Jazz and Blues Festival

MUMBAI: Jaipur Jazz and Blues Festival, a world-class music festival is being held in Jaipur from February 28th to 1st March.read more

5
Allu Arjun song 'Botta Bomma' is a TikTok blockbuster

MUMBAI: Southern superstar Allu Arjun's latest release "Ala Vaikunthapurramloo" became an instant hit on release, and the song from the film, "Botta...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group