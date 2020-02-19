For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Allu Arjun song 'Botta Bomma' is a TikTok blockbuster

MUMBAI: Southern superstar Allu Arjun's latest release "Ala Vaikunthapurramloo" became an instant hit on release, and the song from the film, "Botta Bomma", has become a blockbuster on TikTok.

On the short video-making platform, hashtag #bottabomma currently enjoys 36 million views, while #buttobommasong has 1.3 million views.

TikTok users are seen performing the superhit hook step from the number.

In fact, Allu Arjun himself has become a fan of some fan videos of the song. On February 10, he shared a video of his choice where a fan can be seen dancing on the track. The actor said that it "was the most heart touching one of all" the #ButtaBomma videos.

"This was the most heart touching one of all the #ButtaBomma Videos. I felt so happy to see that music takes us farrr beyond our limits. #Inspiring," Allu Arjun wrote alongside the video, which continues to trend well after a week.

"Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" is an action-drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan.

According to deccanherald.com, "Ala Vaikunthapurramloo", which hit screens on January 12, 2020, has collected over a whopping Rs 250 crore, and counting.

(Source: IANS)

Allu Arjun Bollywood TikTok
