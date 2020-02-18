HCL Confluence showcased versatility bringing in ten musicians from different countries

MUMBAI: HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, today organized ‘Confluence’ – an evening of music, food and fervor. ‘Confluence’ is the very essence of what this event aims to celebrate, a unique cultural amalgamation that makes HCL a globally integrated enterprise. The evening was graced by Sri Ajay Ajay Sawhney, Honorable Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as the chief guest.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. As of 12 months ended December 31, 2019, HCL has consolidated revenue of US$ 9.7 billion and its 149,000 ideapreneurs, hailing from over 150 nationalities, operate out of 45 countries. This event is a true reflection of HCL’s culture of diversity and inclusion. The evening saw a phenomenal performance by an immensely talented group of eleven musicians from across the globe who came together to create, collaborate and weave magic with their music.

The highlights have been listed below. Do have a look.

· HCL confluence offered a seamless sonic exhibition of Western classical, jazz, fusion, folk traditions from Europe and more

· 10 New York-based musicians from 10 different countries out to prove the importance of cultural diversity

· Although all musicians were clearly rooted in a jazz education, they seemed to use that to reach the end goal of a multi-genre evening of pieces that ranged from Spanish bull-fighting songs to Japanese folk, French waltz, Swiss polka, Irish traditional music

· Linus Wyrsch, one of New York City’s most sought-after clarinetists and saxophonists won a Grammy for his work with Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats, whose album All the Sounds was named best children’s album of the year at the 61st Grammy Awards.

· Ben Creighton Griffiths, just 23 years Electro-Acoustic Jazz Harpist & Classical Harpist from Wales whose formidable string section was enthralling along with Trumpet delivery of Swedish trumpeter Bjorn Ingelstam

· The most recognizable songs of the night remained “The Blue Danube,” the Johann Strauss waltz composition that was enchanting

· Highlight has to be the climatic act of intense Indian rendition of national song “Vande Mataram” with tabla artist Shahid Khan Kawa and an encore that included the Qawwali song “Mast Qalandar.” It might have seemed a bit improvised and not exactly rehearsed but it wrapped up an evening of great musicianship.