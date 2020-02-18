Come, hear the perfectly amalgamated sounds at this unique instrumental concert

Perfect Amalgamation is a show that defines composer Siddharth Kasyap’s vision of creating contemporary fusion instrumental compositions on a vast and innovative scale. This performance presented by Showhouse Events will comprise of 13 stalwart musicians in an electric and energetic tempo throughout the show. The music will be played to a highly dynamic LED backdrop creating a visual component not usually seen in performances like this.

The show which will be orchestrated by Atul Raninga (pianist) and will see a list of talented instrumentalists on the sitar, oud, rabab, flute, sarangi, violin, and many more Indian as well as western instruments.

Artists performing:

-Siddharth Kasyap (Composer & Playing Keytar)

-Atul Raninga (Keyboard Player & Orchestrator)

-Jayanti Gosher (Strokes)

-Ravi Chary (Sitar)

-Girish Vishwa (Percussions)

- Ustad Dilshad Khan (Sarangi)

-Tejas Vinchurkar (Flute)

-Jitendra Thakur (Violin)

-Gautam Sharma (Percussions)

-Chiranjit Sinha(Drums)

-Prabhat Raghuwanshi (Guitar)

-Akashdeep Gogoi( Bass)

-Vinnie Hutton (Guitar)

DETAILS:

DATE: 27th February 2020

TIME: 7.30 pm

VENUE: Royal Opera House Theatre, Mumbai

TICKETS: Rs. 500 onwards

https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/perfect-amalgamation-by-siddharth-kasyap/ET00125977