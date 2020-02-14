For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  14 Feb 2020

Yotto completes first remix package of Joris Voorn's latest album '\\\\'

MUMBAI: Last week, Joris Voorn unveiled Colyn's beautiful remix of 'Never'. Creating a more introspective mood with his atmospheric 4/4 melodic techno touch, he retains the innocent, sorrow-tinged lead refrain in a subtle fashion.

Completing the first remix pack, Finnish star Yotto now takes on the album's second single ‘Antigone’. Creating the track into a more brooding direction from the lightness of the original, he's making great use of the chord progressions and crafting subtle changes from his resonant bass tones and shimmering synth arpeggios. 

Yotto has been one of Anjunadeep’s key artists in recent years, and with remixes for the likes of Rüfüs Du Sol, Sasha’s Last Night On Earth and John Digweed’s Bedrock Records, he is a force to be reckoned with. 

The complete first remix pack of Joris Voorn’s \\\\ is out now on Spectrum Music.

Joris Voorn Anjunadeep music
