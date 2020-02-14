MUMBAI: NCPA presents recital by Augustin Dumay and Maria João Pires’ on 18th February 2020 at Tata Theatre, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA).

Hailed for their “unpredictable and exciting music-making” (The Guardian) renowned pianist Maria João Pires and violinist Augustin Dumay team up once again to present a recital at the Tata Theatre.

Musical partners for decades, their recording of the Beethoven violin sonatas has been praised as “just about the greatest set ever recorded” (AllMusic).

For Mumbai audiences, they will perform Beethoven’s beloved “Spring” sonata, as well as works by Mendelssohn, Schumann and more, in what is sure to be a memorable recital by two musical legends.

For bookings please visit the box office at NCPA or bookmyshow.com

Link: BookMyShow

Event: Recital: Augustin Dumay and Maria João Pires

Date: Tuesday, 18th February, 7:00 pm

Venue: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Maria João Pires

Price: Rs. 300 onwards