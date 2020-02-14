Lorna to perform at 'Music of Goa' event in Mumbai

MUMBAI: ‘A Blast from the past let's relive it again!’ The Goan Outreach Association (GOA), once again presents a show for all lovers of Konkani music with a mega Musical Nite titled 'MOG - 2020' (Music of Goa) on Saturday 15th February, 2020 at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Kurla (West) from 6.00 pm to 10 pm.

Come let's join them in celebrating with 'Love the Goan' way through Goan music. The evening promises to be spectacular and will feature Lorna Cordeiro 'The Nightingale of Goa', besides leading pop singers from Goa namely O'luv, Anthony San, Rita and Alria Rose, along with Goa's leading comedians John D'Silva and Kennedy who will have the audiences asking for an encore.

Well known international renowned dance choreographer Tobby will lead his troupe with a dance carnival on stage. Keeping the audience in splits is Shahriyar Atai who will compere the show. He is one of the city's most versatile performers who has been on stage, on TV, in films and is a familiar voice on radio.

According to Valentine Fernandes, President of Goan Outreach Association, “It's indeed a pleasure for us to be hosting such a mega musical event once again by popular demand here in Mumbai for all lovers of Konkani music. The musical nite promises to bring to you the music of Goa, which essentially is the soul of Goa. Goan Outreach Association is a registered TRUST and Sponsorship / Donations are eligible for Income Tax benefits under section 80G". The proceeds of this will be utilized to work for the Society and for a humanitarian cause by focusing on providing education, medical needs and financial assistance to the underprivileged children of our society irrespective of their cast or creed in a bigger and organized manner. Be a part of this Charity”.

Speaking about the show, Lorna stated, "I'm so excited to be performing once again with an organization that's promoting Konkani music in India since many years. These lovers of Konkani music are my greatest fans who come and give this show their tremendous support." Lorna who is celebrating her 75th Birthday added "My fans encourage me to sing my heart out. Their love and understanding for me and my music gives me immense joy”.

In its 59th year, the Goan Outreach Association was established for the purpose of spreading and preserving the rich GOAN culture among the members and non-members in Mumbai. The Association has now grown manifold on the foundation laid by its fore-fathers, and it now boasts of a strong membership base of over 2500 members which has now been extended to many non-Goans too. The show promises to be an unforgettable evening for all lovers of Goan music that will be cherished by one and all for a long time to come. Goan or not, you are invited to an evening of nostalgia and reverie by the Goan Outreach Association to bring the beauty of Goa to Mumbai.

Young and old, families and friends, save your date Saturday 15th February 2020 this Valentine's Day weekend. It's an evening you should not miss.

MOG

Saturday, 15th February 2020

Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Kurla

6.30 to 10 pm (Gates Open at 5 pm)

