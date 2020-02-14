Jonita Gandhi surprised with rap act at brother's sangeet

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi, who has belted out hits like "Sau Tarah Ke" and "Lagdi Hai Thaai" among many others, gave a surprise performance at her brother's sangeet.

The singer, who is currently in her hometown in Toronto, took everyone by surprise with a dance and rap act.

Jonita rapped her brother Mandeep and Mohua's love story to begin with and also danced to her own hit track "Dil Ka Telephone" from Ayushamnn Khurrana starrer "Dream Girl".

Dressed in a red sharara, Jonita nailed the performance and got cheered on by her friends and family as seen in the video on her Instagram.

(Source: IANS)