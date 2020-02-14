I AM ENTERTAINMENT presents eternal hits of Jatin- Lalit

This is the first time in more than a decade, 14 years to be precise that legendary composers Jatin- Lalit will come together for the concert of their songs. For the first time ever the show will feature all the great hits of Jatin- Lalit sung by the original singers of the songs.

Concept and Produced by Meena Pandit of I AM Entertainment calls it one of the biggest set up one can ever think of in terms is singers coming together.

Music director Lalit Pandit needs no introduction. To call him just musician or composer would do his impact and legacy no justice.

Throughout his illustrious career, Lalit Padit has composed music for some of the biggest names in the Bollywood and with some of the best singers and musicians.

He has composed the highest-selling Bollywood soundtrack of the year on three occasions in that decade – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and Mohabbatein (2000).

Lalit Pandit revolutionized Indian Music when he was fairly young. His flair in music was greatly the reason that he marked his debut when he was in college.

His first compositions “Bin Tere Sanam” from Yaara Dildara (1991) and “Pehla Nasha” from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) continue to have a cult following even more than two decades after the release of the movies.

Yaara Dildara was his debut Bollywood soundtrack, his initial claim-to-fame was the start of his celebrated career.

"I am honored and overwhelmed. I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work over the years. I have faced several challenges on my way here, but each one of them have only strengthened me and made me what I am today. The immense support and love I got from the audience and fraternity was my driving force" says Lalit Pandit.

Meena Pandit of I AM Entertainment says "This is our first project under I AM Entertainment. As a brand we have always associated with music which is why we wanted our first project to be grand and musical. We are honoured that we could have stalwarts from Music Fraternity on a single platform to credit Jatin ji & Lalit ji for their glorious career. A lot of hard work has gone into the project and hopefully it will leave an unforgettable impression on everyone"

About I AM Entertainment- I AM Entertainment is a company which is an amalgamation of entertainment with future technologies. Company's primary focus lies to contribute too many talents – each brilliant in its own creative fields. The company plans to produce entertaining, uplifting films that combine excellent storytelling and superior acting talent with manageable budgets.