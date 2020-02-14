For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Feb 2020 18:31 |  By RnMTeam

Govinda debuts on TikTok; also launches his own YouTube channel

MUMBAI: Superstar Govinda has always had his own way of entertaining people. And while Govinda is very quick with his jokes, he serves some much-needed wisdom as well. The actor has launched his own YouTube channel titled ‘Govinda No.1’; (Link: http://bit.ly/GovindaNumber1 ) he will put content on the channel and begin with songs he has sung himself.

The first two songs ‘Chalna Romance Kare’ ( http://bit.ly/RomanceKare ) and ‘Tu Meri Dream Come True Hai’ ( http://bit.ly/TuMeriDreamComeTrueHai ) are being put up and make the listeners feel nostalgic and it will help them celebrate their valentine moments ‘Govinda Style’.

 He also made his debut on TikTok, fans just can’t wait and have flocked to his TikTok account. Earlier in the day, Govinda also announced that he will be throwing a challenge on TikTok wherein he will ask the fans to dance on the songs and the best steps will be acknowledged and used by him at the shooting of the music video of the song to be shot at Dubai. Speaking on the occasion Govinda said “Each time, I have made sure that I entertain my fans who have showered me with their love and blessings and social media is the best way to do it”

This heightened the curiosity of the fans as they waited eagerly to listen to the song. As soon as the video went live, within no time the number of subscribers sky-rocketed and the fans went crazy sharing their feelings via comments.

Tags
Govinda TikTok Youtube music Chalna Romance Kare
Related news
News | 14 Feb 2020

Enigmatic producer Alvin Whitte drops debut single "What Is Love" on Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Anonymous producer Alvin Whitte is making his musical debut with the release of his new single “What is Love”, out now via Proximity.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

Jonita Gandhi surprised with rap act at brother's sangeet

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi, who has belted out hits like "Sau Tarah Ke" and "Lagdi Hai Thaai" among many others, gave a surprise performance at her brother's sangeet.The singer, who is currently in her hometown in Toronto, took everyone by surprise with a dance and rap act.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

Martin Garrix, Dean Lewis release long-awaited acoustic version of 'Used To Love'

MUMBAI: After enlisting some of the most exciting artists from the STMPD RCRDS roster to rework the track in three new flavors, Martin Garrix and Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis finally release the long awaited acoustic version of their single “Used To Love”.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

Arno Cost, Norman Doray kick-off 2020 with feel-good house anthem 'Darlin'

MUMBAI: French artists Arno Cost and Norman Doray have linked up on new single ‘Darlin’, out on 14th February via Positiva Records. 

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

Lorna to perform at 'Music of Goa' event in Mumbai

MUMBAI: ‘A Blast from the past let's relive it again!’ The Goan Outreach Association (GOA), once again presents a show for all lovers of Konkani music with a mega Musical Nite titled 'MOG - 2020' (Music of Goa) on Saturday 15th February, 2020 at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Kurla (West) f

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrates Power of Love with Love Shorts by Love Guru

MUMBAI: Radio City, celebrates the month of love, with a special segment, Love Shorts on its mostread more

News
Technology can excite the brain, but to me, radio will always make the heart beat warmer: RJ Sarthak on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Ishq FMs RJ Sarthak whose attained immense popularity for  ‘first of kind’ show segmentsread more

News
ILN Studios partners with Smule Inc. to Launch India's First Digital-Only Musical Reality Show - Smule iDiva '1, 2, 3... Riyaaz'

MUMBAI: One of India’s largest multi channel networks (MCN), ILN Studios has launched Smule iDivread more

News
Radio has overcome challenges, reinventing itself by adopting platform-agnostic approach: Sunil Kumaran on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Radio, being one of the oldest forms of communication has stood tall amidst evolving tecread more

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

top# 5 articles

1
Get into Valentine's day mood with Laidback Luke's feel-good tune 'Can't Hold My Tongue'!

MUMBAI: Cupid strikes again and is making you imagine yourself on a pink cloud with ‘Can’t Hold My Tongue’. Mixmash Record’s founding father...read more

2
Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash embark upon new musical adventure on Valentine's Day with Devika

MUMBAI: Sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash collaborate with San Francisco based soulful singer/songwriter Devika for 'Jaaniya'...read more

3
AR Rahman's appreciation was my biggest achievement: Yash Narvekar

MUMBAI: If there is passion and conviction to achieve something, there is no stopping you and Yash Narvekar firmly believes in the same. The singer...read more

4
Enigmatic producer Alvin Whitte drops debut single "What Is Love" on Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Anonymous producer Alvin Whitte is making his musical debut with the release of his new single “What is Love”, out now via Proximity.While...read more

5
I AM ENTERTAINMENT presents eternal hits of Jatin- Lalit

This is the first time in more than a decade, 14 years to be precise that legendary composers Jatin- Lalit will come together for the concert of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group