Get into Valentine's day mood with Laidback Luke's feel-good tune 'Can't Hold My Tongue'!

MUMBAI: Cupid strikes again and is making you imagine yourself on a pink cloud with ‘Can’t Hold My Tongue’. Mixmash Record’s founding father Laidback Luke is exploring his diversity in music again by releasing a joyful, pop-electronic tune with a romantic twist just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Laidback Luke’s wide ambitions as an artist have been proven once again now he teams up with SXMSON on the pop-electronic single ‘Can’t Hold My Tongue’. With an intro that pulls you right into the track and the infectious vocals of SXMSON, this tune will definitely stay in your head for days... Add the identifiable lyrics and this tune brings you into a good mood right away! So add this one to your day to day playlist asap, turn up the volume and put ‘Can’t Hold My Tongue’ on repeat!

About Laidback Luke: With 25 years of experience in the music industry, Laidback Luke barely needs an introduction. From his origins in the underground house and techno scene to his current more eclectic style, Laidback Luke has always been a leading light in electronic dance music. His ability to dominate a wide spectrum of styles has brought him a steady run of singles that continues to keep him at the forefront on dance floors across the world, adding ‘Can’t Hold My Tongue’ as newest single to the list.

About SXMSON: Born and raised in London, SXMSON made his first steps in the music industry as a singer-songwriter at the age of 16. Besides the collab with Laidback Luke, he already has written and worked with a wide array of artists such as Grammy-nominated Maths Time Joy and SAKIMA. With his first EP coming up this year, there is a lot more to expect from this talent on the rise.