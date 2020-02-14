Clint Black sells out upcoming performance at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville

MUMBAI: One of Country music’s most celebrated artists, Clint Black has sold out his upcoming show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, on Sunday,17 May. Known as the "Mother Church of Country Music," Black’s last appearance at the famed venue was back in 1999.

“The Ryman holds such a special place in our history, I’m especially thrilled to be playing there. And knowing the fans are going to fill it up for us has us all really excited for May 17th! We’re planning for a very special evening here in Music City!” says Black.

Black rounded out 2019 with the release of his impressive 22nd album, Still Killin’ Time, which features eight live recordings of his hits and two studio recordings, “This Old House” and “No One Here For me” – songs that were originally written for his 1989 debut album, Killin’ Time.

“This Old House” is particularly special to Black and honors country music’s home, the Grand Ole Opry. The song features a team of powerhouse performers who are no strangers to the Opry stage including; Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Cody Jinks, Sara Evans, Michael Ray, Darius Rucker, Travis Tritt, and Steve Wariner.

WATCH: This Old House https://www.dropbox.com/s/sasn29tvkc9s23j/Ryman%20SoldOut%20Graphic.jpg?...

Stay tuned for new music from Black in 2020 as he continues to celebrate and spotlight the sounds of classic Country music for generations to come.