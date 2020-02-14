AR Rahman's appreciation was my biggest achievement: Yash Narvekar

MUMBAI: If there is passion and conviction to achieve something, there is no stopping you and Yash Narvekar firmly believes in the same. The singer who had sung over 99 Bollywood scratches and had been at it finally got a break on his 100th one in the form of Muqabla from street Dancer 3D.

The singer who had recorded for Tanishk Bagchi was ecstatic on finding out that he would be singing the biggest party number of the year. On touching base with Yash he stated, it was a big responsibility to sing an iconic song sung by my idol AR Rahman sir and was just nervous thinking about his thoughts on it and when sir tweeted about liking the same, for me that was my biggest achievement. This would have not been possible without Tanishk sirs support.