For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Feb 2020 14:43 |  By RnMTeam

Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash embark upon new musical adventure on Valentine's Day with Devika

MUMBAI: Sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash collaborate with San Francisco based soulful singer/songwriter Devika for 'Jaaniya' which has released today to celebrate Valentine's Day. Jaaniya is a beautiful rendition of soulful Sufi music and the deep emotional core of the Sarod.  Jaaniya is experimental and is very different for the work Amaan  Ayaan have done as solo artists as it presents the Sarod in more contemporary and modern production. Jaaniya takes their music in a new direction that is dramatic and soul searching at the same time.

Amaan Ali Bangash said, "With Jaaniya, Ayaan and me along with Devika are aiming to bridge the gap between Indian classical and independent experimental music. The use of the sarod in this composition will definitely give the whole song a fresh melody which would surprise the listeners.”

Ayaan Ali Bangash said, "We are sure Jaaniya will strike a chord with the young and matured audiences alike. Devika’s beautiful voice texture paired with the sarod- will definitely be a harmonious amalgamation and an immersive experience. Amaan Bhai and I have been experimenting a lot with our format and looking at more collaborative engagements."

The first collaboration between Amaan, Ayaan and Devika titled Holle Holle was a soft, soulful and classically inspired track for easy listening.

Speaking about the new track, singer, Devika said, “I wanted our next collaboration to be significantly different from what we did with Holle Holle.  Holle Holle was a melody-first, gentle, meandering, romantic ballad.  With Jaaniya on the other hand, I deliberately focused on the rhythm and groove first. I chose a drum and electric guitar loop for rhythmic inspiration and built a melody around that. The main hook took the form of a chant of sorts. The mood created through that tight rhythm and upbeat tempo naturally led me to make this a song about the longing, the heartbreak and the loneliness that we have all experienced in love.  Amaan and Ayaan brought out the same intensity of emotion and the restlessness of the heart in their Sarod performance and improvisation.  I can’t wait for our next track together; I feel that we are evolving as artists and that evolution is challenging and fulfilling. “

Jaaniya is composed by Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash and Devika while it is written and sung by the later. The music has been arranged by Agnelo, Fernandes and recorded in Mumbai and SFO.

Tune into Jaaniya while celebrating love this Valentine’s Day.

Tags
Amaan Ali Bangash Ayaan Ali Bangash 'Valentine's Day music Holle Holle
Related news
News | 14 Feb 2020

Sam featuring Claud9 - Cygnes (Sun Decade, Sunlounger remixes plus classic full vocal mix)

MUMBAI: When it brought you its first tranche last month, Black Hole Recordings vowed full spectrum remix justice for Mr. Sam’s ‘Cygnes’. Come February and they’re back to make good on the promise!

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

Oliver Heldens serves up a disco house slammer on 'Take A Chance'

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of his recent release ‘The G.O.A.T.’ which has topped the 1001tracklists top overall tracks chart, comes another massive track from the ever-prolific Oliver Heldens.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

AR Rahman's appreciation was my biggest achievement: Yash Narvekar

MUMBAI: If there is passion and conviction to achieve something, there is no stopping you and Yash Narvekar firmly believes in the same. The singer who had sung over 99 Bollywood scratches and had been at it finally got a break on his 100th one in the form of Muqabla from street Dancer 3D.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

Yotto completes first remix package of Joris Voorn's latest album '\\\\'

MUMBAI: Last week, Joris Voorn unveiled Colyn's beautiful remix of 'Never'. Creating a more introspective mood with his atmospheric 4/4 melodic techno touch, he retains the innocent, sorrow-tinged lead refrain in a subtle fashion.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

A year on, Gully Boys recall how the film changed their lives

MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy" released on Valentine's Day last year and tasted immense success. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer was also selected as India's official entry at the 92nd Academy Awards.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrates Power of Love with Love Shorts by Love Guru

MUMBAI: Radio City, celebrates the month of love, with a special segment, Love Shorts on its mostread more

News
Technology can excite the brain, but to me, radio will always make the heart beat warmer: RJ Sarthak on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Ishq FMs RJ Sarthak whose attained immense popularity for  ‘first of kind’ show segmentsread more

News
ILN Studios partners with Smule Inc. to Launch India's First Digital-Only Musical Reality Show - Smule iDiva '1, 2, 3... Riyaaz'

MUMBAI: One of India’s largest multi channel networks (MCN), ILN Studios has launched Smule iDivread more

News
Radio has overcome challenges, reinventing itself by adopting platform-agnostic approach: Sunil Kumaran on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Radio, being one of the oldest forms of communication has stood tall amidst evolving tecread more

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kashmir-themed photo exhibition at Pune music fest

MUMBAI: While everything about Pune's music Vh1 Supersonic music festival was happy and vibrant, a slice of reality reflected in Manjiri Desle's...read more

2
Jasleen Royal dedicates new single to her dog

MUMBAI: "Love you Zindagi" fame singer Jasleen Royal is all set to unveil her new single, titled "Nit Nit", which will be a dog music video.The...read more

3
Sam featuring Claud9 - Cygnes (Sun Decade, Sunlounger remixes plus classic full vocal mix)

MUMBAI: When it brought you its first tranche last month, Black Hole Recordings vowed full spectrum remix justice for Mr. Sam’s ‘Cygnes’. Come...read more

4
Oliver Heldens serves up a disco house slammer on 'Take A Chance'

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of his recent release ‘The G.O.A.T.’ which has topped the 1001tracklists top overall tracks chart, comes another massive...read more

5
GAANA CROSSBLADE- Punjabi music festival comes to Pune from Feb 29 - 1st March 2020

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill, BPraak , Jazzy B - the Crown Prince of Bhangra, Parmish Verma, Babbal Rai and others to drive this larger than live concert....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group