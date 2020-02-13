For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Feb 2020

White Hill Studios collaborate with Likee to promote #LethalJattiMusic video

MUMBAI:  Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with White Hill Studios to promote a new Punjabi music video #LethalJatti. Renowned Punjabi singers, Harpi Gill and MistaBaaz, have given their magical voice to the song. The music video focuses on the lives of college students who often try to impress their crush with materialistic things such as expensive cars, but true lovers #LethalJatti never gets impressed with someone&#39;s financial status.

As part of the collaboration, Likee is inviting users to create entertaining dance videos with new song in the background and with #LethalJatti hashtag. Also, both the singers of the song will be launching their official Likee accounts. The singers will be carefully watching #LethalJatti videos on Likee and will also share 10 videos which they loved the most.

Moreover, Likeers can connect with them and also express themselves to them via exciting Likee videos. #LethalJatti has already garnered millionsof views. The song has formed a firm grip on lovers of Punjabi songs, and more people are joining in to express their excitement towards the new song.

This collaboration further substantiates Likee&#39;s commitment to providing valuable and entertaining content as per the taste of Indian youth. Likee&#39;s growing popularity is also drawing the focus of many brands and celebrities in India to promote themselves among millennial in the most effective way.

Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. In 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the &#39;Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India&#39; during its &#39;No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN&#39; campaign. The campaign saw more than 1 lac Indians participating in celebrating India&#39;s 73rd Independence Day. In the recent App Annie’s year-end report on app trends for 2019, Likee has emerged as No 1 in the breakout category and is also the 7th most downloaded app in 2019.

Technology can excite the brain, but to me, radio will always make the heart beat warmer: RJ Sarthak on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Ishq FMs RJ Sarthak whose attained immense popularity for  'first of kind' show segments

ILN Studios partners with Smule Inc. to Launch India's First Digital-Only Musical Reality Show - Smule iDiva '1, 2, 3... Riyaaz'

MUMBAI: One of India's largest multi channel networks (MCN), ILN Studios has launched Smule iDiv

Radio has overcome challenges, reinventing itself by adopting platform-agnostic approach: Sunil Kumaran on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Radio, being one of the oldest forms of communication has stood tall amidst evolving tec

RED FM launches 'Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown' to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched

Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India's leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one o

