U.K. alternative art-rock band Shape Of Water sign with Eclipse Records, new album coming June 12th, 2020

The band recently wrapped up a new full-length album entitled Great Illusions which will be released on June 12, 2020. The album was produced by Paul Reeve (Muse, Beta Band, Supergrass) with Sky Van Hoff (Rammstein, Kreator, Caliban) mixing the singles, Not All the Things and Scar.

"I'm very glad to have this opportunity with Eclipse Records, it's the starting point we were looking for" says guitarist Luca De Falco. Vocalist Rox Capriotti adds, "Having Great Illusions released by Eclipse Records is truly a dream come true!"