For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Feb 2020 13:18 |  By RnMTeam

U.K. alternative art-rock band Shape Of Water sign with Eclipse Records, new album coming June 12th, 2020

The band recently wrapped up a new full-length album entitled Great Illusions which will be released on June 12, 2020. The album was produced by Paul Reeve (Muse, Beta Band, Supergrass) with Sky Van Hoff (Rammstein, Kreator, Caliban) mixing the singles, Not All the Things and Scar.

Watch here:

"I'm very glad to have this opportunity with Eclipse Records, it's the starting point we were looking for" says guitarist Luca De Falco. Vocalist Rox Capriotti adds, "Having Great Illusions released by Eclipse Records is truly a dream come true!"

Tags
Eclipse Records music Paul Reeve
Related news
News | 13 Feb 2020

Anoushka Shankar: There is great strength in vulnerability

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar finds strength in vulnerability, and says she is increasingly finding it easier to trust that she can be vulnerable in her music.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2020

Lucky Ali: Live at Inorbit Mall, Malad

MUMBAI: A grand musical evening awaits you! You have listened hit Bollywood numbers like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Safarnama, Hairat on repeat mode.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2020

GAANA CROSSBLADE- Punjabi Music Festival comes to Pune from Feb 29 - 1st March 2020.

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill, BPraak , Jazzy B - the Crown Prince of Bhangra, Parmish Verma, Babbal Rai and others to drive this larger than live concert.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2020

Adnan Sami is a complete institution himself: Kunal Verma

MUMBAI: Kunal Verma who is prominently known as a singer and songwriter has written and composed for an another hit Tu Yaad Aaaya, a single that Verma is quite proud of. Watch here:

read more
News | 13 Feb 2020

Patrick Topping remixes dance classic 'Don't Call Me Baby' to celebrate its 20th anniversary

MUMBAI: Patrick Topping has remixed the Madison Avenue dance classic ‘Don’t Call Me Baby’ to mark the track’s 20th anniversary, out now on Vicious Music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Patrick Topping remixes dance classic 'Don't Call Me Baby' to celebrate its 20th anniversary

MUMBAI: Patrick Topping has remixed the Madison Avenue dance classic ‘Don’t Call Me Baby’ to mark the track’s 20th anniversary, out now on Vicious...read more

2
Adnan Sami is a complete institution himself: Kunal Verma

MUMBAI: Kunal Verma who is prominently known as a singer and songwriter has written and composed for an another hit Tu Yaad Aaaya, a single that...read more

3
Anoushka Shankar: There is great strength in vulnerability

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar finds strength in vulnerability, and says she is increasingly finding it...read more

4
Lucky Ali: Live at Inorbit Mall, Malad

MUMBAI: A grand musical evening awaits you! You have listened hit Bollywood numbers like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Safarnama, Hairat on repeat mode.read more

5
Bieber gets candid about 'crazy sex life' with Hailey

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber got candid about his personal life and shared some intimate details related to him and his wife Hailey Baldwin....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group