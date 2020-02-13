For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Feb 2020 17:47 |  By RnMTeam

Shabina Khan reunites with Meet Brothers to recreate the iconic number 'Aya Ladiye'

MUMBAI: Choreographer Shabina Khan who is known for her dancing prowess has also been known to breathe life into songs and make them a total visual delight.

Just recently, the iconic choreographer collaborated with Meet Bros. to give us an absolutely infectious and groovy wedding number, My Channa Ve starring Urvashi Rautela which was a chart buster and raised the temperature quite literally.

The music composer-choreographer duo is back again to sway the audience with their most anticipated project, a recreation of an original song, Aya Ladiye. Meet Bros. and Shabina Khan are guaranteed to give us a foot tapping number with some melodious moves. The song will be starring Mahi Gill and it would be the first time Shabina will be choreographing her.

Stating her excitement on the project Shabina says, “It's always difficult to recreate an iconic song as the expectations are set too high. One might think that recreating a hit is the easiest thing to do but it actually means double the responsibility and a lot of pressure. You can't distort the essence of the original song and so, you have to be really very careful. Apart from that, it’s truly fun and amazing to be a part of such a wonderful project and to be able to do justice to it. I hope everyone enjoys it!”

Well, we cannot wait to see what magical music and moves we will get to groove to from Meet Bros. and Shabina’s new dance number collaboration.

