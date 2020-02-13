ID&T and Twitter conclude strategic content partnership

MUMBAI: The ID&T group, which covers a number of electronic music festivals such as Mysteryland, Sensation, Defqon.1, Decibel Outdoor, Amsterdam Open Air and Awakenings, has announced a content distribution partnership with Twitter around these events. Premium video content surrounding events is watched by millions of young people and this plays an increasingly important role in the media landscape.

This collaboration offers brands the opportunity to connect in a distinctive way to premium video content around all the highlights of trendsetting dance music festivals. Through Twitter In-Stream Video Sponsorships, advertisers will receive customized packages including pre-roll ads before video clips and branded content opportunities.

Martijn van Daalen (Chief Commercial Officer ID&T): “The partnership with Twitter fits in seamlessly with ID&T's strategy to surprise young people with unique events and online experiences, offering brands the opportunity to connect with this world of experience. We are looking forward to further optimize our online video content with the expertise and extensive network of Twitter.”

ID&T and Twitter emphasize that they will only focus on brands that have a brand fit with the specific events and are of added value for the fans of ID&T. Given the existing partnership with ID&T and the focus on festivals and music, Desperados is therefore a logical choice as the first brand to commit to the ID&T video content on Twitter through the official Beyond Sensation trailer.

“We’re happy to partner with ID&T to offer premium video content to the dance community on Twitter and fuel even more conversation on the service,” says Barry Collins, Senior Director, Twitter Client Solutions. “For marketers, aligning with this content on Twitter allows brands to be culturally relevant and reach the most valuable audience when they’re most receptive.”