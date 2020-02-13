Gabbru is my second outing with Ayushmann Khurana; says Romy

MUMBAI: Romy who has crooned the super hit song of Badhaai ho Tenu was estatic to sing for Ayushmann Khurana’s next Shub Mangal Zyada Savdhaan .

A source revealed , Romy had got a call late night from Tanishk Bagchi and he dropped by the studio to sing Gabru . The song was already made and there was slight improvisation , the song was sung and prepared in an hour . The same without requiring any changes or modulation became the part of the film and the song was shot next day itself .

On touching base with Romy he stated , “Tanishk da called me , we jammed and with his help the song was done in an hour . For me as a singer you need to get the vibe of the song and the character and in the flow you just sing it right . It's my second outing with Ayushmann and we already getting love for the song, looking forward to singing many more for him.”