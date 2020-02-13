For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Feb 2020

Gabbru is my second outing with Ayushmann Khurana; says Romy

MUMBAI: Romy who has crooned the super hit song of Badhaai ho Tenu was estatic to sing for Ayushmann Khurana’s next Shub Mangal Zyada Savdhaan .

A source revealed , Romy had got a call late night from Tanishk Bagchi and he dropped by the studio to sing Gabru . The song was already made and there was slight improvisation , the song was sung and prepared in an hour . The same without requiring any changes or modulation became the part of the film and the song was shot next day itself .

On touching base with Romy he stated , “Tanishk da called me , we jammed and with his help the song was done in an hour . For me as a singer you need to get the vibe of the song and the character and in the flow you just sing it right . It's my second outing with Ayushmann and we already getting love for the song, looking forward to singing many more for him.”

Ayushmann Khurana Tanishk Bagchi Shub Mangal Zyada Savdhaan
News
Technology can excite the brain, but to me, radio will always make the heart beat warmer: RJ Sarthak on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Ishq FMs RJ Sarthak whose attained immense popularity for  ‘first of kind’ show segmentsread more

News
ILN Studios partners with Smule Inc. to Launch India's First Digital-Only Musical Reality Show - Smule iDiva '1, 2, 3... Riyaaz'

MUMBAI: One of India’s largest multi channel networks (MCN), ILN Studios has launched Smule iDivread more

News
Radio has overcome challenges, reinventing itself by adopting platform-agnostic approach: Sunil Kumaran on World Radio Day

MUMBAI: Radio, being one of the oldest forms of communication has stood tall amidst evolving tecread more

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

