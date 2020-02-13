GAANA CROSSBLADE- Punjabi Music Festival comes to Pune from Feb 29 - 1st March 2020.

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill, BPraak , Jazzy B - the Crown Prince of Bhangra, Parmish Verma, Babbal Rai and others to drive this larger than live concert.

Gaana Crossblade Punjabi Music Festival is excited to spread some good old Punjabi flavour once again. After the grand success in Jaipur now Gaana Crossblade Punjabi music festival is all set to rock with its debut edition in the city of Pune.

Gaana Crossblade, nation’s biggest regional music festival will be in Pune from Feb 29 - March 1, 2020 at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune. This two day festival is a property of Speed Records and EYP Creations is a utopian land where all things Punjabi come to life. From the music, to the decor and installations, food and games- the entire vibe of the festival reimagines Punjabi culture and music.

Pop music culture in India has been kept alive in a million ways by the prolific industry of Punjab. From bhangra songs to wedding numbers; from explicit raps to romantic tunes, this multifaceted industry has given the en-tire nation a plethora of euphonic gems. There is a mystic charm about versatility that prevails in this realm of entertainment. Just the way a butterfly emerges from its cocoon, Punjabi music too is continuously morphing into an enchantress that snuggly fits into the lives of the people who happen to stumble upon its beauty. From being an industry serving only to a niche audience, Punjabi music industry is now taking the entire world by storm and how! It is this flavour that Gaana Crossblade brings to the table for its attendees.

Like last year, this is also the whole festival surely promises to be a larger than life experience, and rightly so as the audiences will witness breathtaking performances by the best in the industry. Over 40+ artists including the mains Jazzy B - the Crown Prince of Bhangra, B Praak, Jassie Gill, Babbal Rai, Parmish Verma, Dhwani Bhanushali, Shirley Setia, Manj Musik, Millind Gaba, Akhil sachdeva and many more will be performing at the music festival. Most of these artists will be performing for the first time on a public platform in Pune. Gaana Crossblade, originally an 8 editions old musical tour which has grown to become the only regional music festival in the country, aims to bring alive the spirit of Punjabi music and culture through a combination of music genres across 2 days in the forthcoming edition in Pune. The festival has introduced a multi-stage showcase of performances - a first for any mainstream event in the region. A perfect haven for a good time and great music, the entire region is eyeing this festival with an ever increasing fervour.

Nikhil Dwivedi, Founder, EYP Creations adds, “Punjabi music is taking up the entire world by storm. After the grand success of Gaana Crossblade Season 3, we are back again to give the audiences larger than life experience when it comes to music. We have a great line up of Punjabi artists who are all set to groove the audiences and this time we have more than 40 + artists who are best in the industry. We promise to give not only the best in Punjabi music but also an experience of a lifetime."

Just a countable number of days are left in this larger than life musical and tickets are up for grabs on insider.in and PayTM. Let's get ready to celebrate the Punjabi Music Heritage in style!