News |  13 Feb 2020 18:06 |  By RnMTeam

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Vh1 and your #SignificantThird

MUMBAI: It’s officially the day of butterflies and hearts and significant plus one-s.

This Valentine’s Day, twos good, but threes better as Vh1 celebrates the day of love with couples and their #SighnificantThird through a special contest. Raising a toast to the third wheels in all relationships, because more often than not, they are the glue holding the two better halves together.

To win exciting goodies and participate in this fun engagement, followers must click on the instagram link (https://www.instagram.com/p/B8ZILVJ1K2/) , tag their bae, their third-wheel and tell Vh1 why he/she is the couples ‘Significant Third’.

That's not all, on February 14, viewers can reminisce and take a look back at 50 of the best and most romantic love songs from this decade that mesmerized everyone on – ‘Vh1 TOP 50 LOVE SONGS OF THE DECADE’ at 12pm and 5pm, only on Vh1 India.

