News |  13 Feb 2020 14:30

Bieber gets candid about 'crazy sex life' with Hailey

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber got candid about his personal life and shared some intimate details related to him and his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber talked about his sex life during a Q&A session with fans in the Indigo at The O2 arena in London on Tuesday (February 11), noting that their go-to activity at home is to watch "Netflix and chill", slang for having sex, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"So when I'm with my wife, we like to ... You guys can guess what we do all day. It gets pretty crazy. That's all we do. We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill - but we definitely do more of the chilling," he said.

Despite their active sex life, Bieber moved on to say that married life is filled with challenges.

"Being married is so awesome, I'm telling you. But don't get it twisted, marriage is not easy," the 25-year-old said.

He added: "It's something you got to work for (sic). If marriage was easy, everyone would do it really fast. Everyone would just do it. So you guys want to have children, and want to get married, just know that it takes work every day. You've got to choose to be patient with that person, love that person, be kind to that person and that takes work. It's powerful. It's really, really incredible."

Bieber and Baldwin, 23, tied the knot in 2018.

(Source: IANS)

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin Singer
