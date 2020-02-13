For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Feb 2020 13:01 |  By RnMTeam

Adnan Sami: Don't drag me into politics

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami has lately been on a slamming spree against anyone who has questioned his Padma Shri win. He has now declared that he is a musician and he shouldn't be dragged into political debates.

Soon after Sami was declared one of the Padma Shri recipients of the year, many felt he shouldn't have been given the award because he originally hails from Pakistan. It was also pointed out that while Sami opted for Indian citizenship only four years ago, his father is a Pakistani security force veteran who fought against India during 1999 Kargil War.

Sami has earlier declared that he shouldn't be held responsible for his father's action. Asked how he looked at the fact that Indian Muslims continue to be made accountable for what the Mughals and other Muslim invaders did to Hindus over centuries, he said: "First of all, the best thing about history is that it's past, and it should be kept in the past because that's where it belongs. God gave us eyes to look forward and not backward. The most important thing is we should forget all that because nobody from that era is alive today to answer these questions -- least of all you (the media) and I, or anybody for that matter."

"Secondly, this is all about politics. I am not a politician. I am a musician. Just like you wouldn't ask a politician about Raag Darbari, don't ask me about politics. All I know is that I am a musician. I spread love through my music. Even those who have issues with me, do listen to my music, and I am cool with that. God bless them and the Mughals, the Britishers, the Mongolians, Alexander the Great -- they may have died and they have done their bit, so let them rest in peace. Let's look towards what we can do for our country instead," said Sami, at the launch of his new song 'Tu yaad aya'.

Ever since his Padma Shri win, Sami has been facing social media ire. Among those who have objected is Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who slammed the BJP government for conferring Padma Shri on Sami, who became an Indian citizen only four years ago. Shergill shared a video on Twitter in which he can be seen lashing out at the government.

Shergill pointed out that on one hand, while retired Indian Army Junior Commissioned Officer Mohammad Sanaullah has been tagged as a "ghuspethiya" in the NRC list by the Centre, on the other hand, Adnan Sami, whose father fought against India during the 1999 Kargil War, has been honored with the Padma Shri.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Adnan Sami Padma Shri Kargil War music
Related news
News | 13 Feb 2020

Anoushka Shankar: There is great strength in vulnerability

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar finds strength in vulnerability, and says she is increasingly finding it easier to trust that she can be vulnerable in her music.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2020

Lucky Ali: Live at Inorbit Mall, Malad

MUMBAI: A grand musical evening awaits you! You have listened hit Bollywood numbers like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Safarnama, Hairat on repeat mode.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2020

GAANA CROSSBLADE- Punjabi Music Festival comes to Pune from Feb 29 - 1st March 2020.

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill, BPraak , Jazzy B - the Crown Prince of Bhangra, Parmish Verma, Babbal Rai and others to drive this larger than live concert.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2020

Adnan Sami is a complete institution himself: Kunal Verma

MUMBAI: Kunal Verma who is prominently known as a singer and songwriter has written and composed for an another hit Tu Yaad Aaaya, a single that Verma is quite proud of. Watch here:

read more
News | 13 Feb 2020

Patrick Topping remixes dance classic 'Don't Call Me Baby' to celebrate its 20th anniversary

MUMBAI: Patrick Topping has remixed the Madison Avenue dance classic ‘Don’t Call Me Baby’ to mark the track’s 20th anniversary, out now on Vicious Music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lucky Ali: Live at Inorbit Mall, Malad

MUMBAI: A grand musical evening awaits you! You have listened hit Bollywood numbers like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Safarnama, Hairat on repeat mode.read more

2
GAANA CROSSBLADE- Punjabi Music Festival comes to Pune from Feb 29 - 1st March 2020.

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill, BPraak , Jazzy B - the Crown Prince of Bhangra, Parmish Verma, Babbal Rai and others to drive this larger than live concert....read more

3
Adnan Sami is a complete institution himself: Kunal Verma

MUMBAI: Kunal Verma who is prominently known as a singer and songwriter has written and composed for an another hit Tu Yaad Aaaya, a single that...read more

4
Bieber gets candid about 'crazy sex life' with Hailey

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber got candid about his personal life and shared some intimate details related to him and his wife Hailey Baldwin....read more

5
Patrick Topping remixes dance classic 'Don't Call Me Baby' to celebrate its 20th anniversary

MUMBAI: Patrick Topping has remixed the Madison Avenue dance classic ‘Don’t Call Me Baby’ to mark the track’s 20th anniversary, out now on Vicious...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group