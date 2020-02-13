Adnan Sami: Don't drag me into politics

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami has lately been on a slamming spree against anyone who has questioned his Padma Shri win. He has now declared that he is a musician and he shouldn't be dragged into political debates.

Soon after Sami was declared one of the Padma Shri recipients of the year, many felt he shouldn't have been given the award because he originally hails from Pakistan. It was also pointed out that while Sami opted for Indian citizenship only four years ago, his father is a Pakistani security force veteran who fought against India during 1999 Kargil War.

Sami has earlier declared that he shouldn't be held responsible for his father's action. Asked how he looked at the fact that Indian Muslims continue to be made accountable for what the Mughals and other Muslim invaders did to Hindus over centuries, he said: "First of all, the best thing about history is that it's past, and it should be kept in the past because that's where it belongs. God gave us eyes to look forward and not backward. The most important thing is we should forget all that because nobody from that era is alive today to answer these questions -- least of all you (the media) and I, or anybody for that matter."

"Secondly, this is all about politics. I am not a politician. I am a musician. Just like you wouldn't ask a politician about Raag Darbari, don't ask me about politics. All I know is that I am a musician. I spread love through my music. Even those who have issues with me, do listen to my music, and I am cool with that. God bless them and the Mughals, the Britishers, the Mongolians, Alexander the Great -- they may have died and they have done their bit, so let them rest in peace. Let's look towards what we can do for our country instead," said Sami, at the launch of his new song 'Tu yaad aya'.

Ever since his Padma Shri win, Sami has been facing social media ire. Among those who have objected is Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who slammed the BJP government for conferring Padma Shri on Sami, who became an Indian citizen only four years ago. Shergill shared a video on Twitter in which he can be seen lashing out at the government.

Shergill pointed out that on one hand, while retired Indian Army Junior Commissioned Officer Mohammad Sanaullah has been tagged as a "ghuspethiya" in the NRC list by the Centre, on the other hand, Adnan Sami, whose father fought against India during the 1999 Kargil War, has been honored with the Padma Shri.

(Source: IANS)