For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Feb 2020 13:37 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Adnan Sami is a complete institution himself: Kunal Verma

MUMBAI: Kunal Verma who is prominently known as a singer and songwriter has written and composed for an another hit Tu Yaad Aaaya, a single that Verma is quite proud of.

Watch here:

When asked about the inspiration behind the song he said, "It is one of my oldest compositions. When I was working in Jaipur and on my way home I used to hum a few words and that is how I coordinated the tune. After working with a lot of professional people and movies, my confidence build-up and that's when I decided to write down the old words and rhythm. It brought back different flashbacks in life, the life I lived and the people who supported me. Both the bad and the good and sometimes you miss out some very important people too”

“I made Bhushan Kumar listen to it and he loved it, soon after that, he called me asked to meet Adnan Sami. I was at a stage of amazement when he said he wanted to sing my composition, as he himself was a brilliant composer. Adnan Sami is a complete institution himself, he had the rhythm in his body that his body language speaks everything of what he wants and not, “ Kunal adds.

He exclaimed, “It took me around three days with the help of my assistant and some few people to complete the entire song. Slowly during recordings, I realized that the project has gotten bigger as there were around 60-80 musicians playing live music. It was a proud moment for me."

In talks of his upcoming projects, Kunal is working in a lot of projects lately including his singles.

Lastly, Kunal added, "I have worked with a lot of singers and in movies, and though I have already worked with Arijit Singh in movies I would definitely love to personally collaborate a single with him in future”.

Tags
Kunal Verma Adnan Sami Bollywood music
Related news
News | 13 Feb 2020

Anoushka Shankar: There is great strength in vulnerability

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar finds strength in vulnerability, and says she is increasingly finding it easier to trust that she can be vulnerable in her music.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2020

Lucky Ali: Live at Inorbit Mall, Malad

MUMBAI: A grand musical evening awaits you! You have listened hit Bollywood numbers like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Safarnama, Hairat on repeat mode.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2020

GAANA CROSSBLADE- Punjabi Music Festival comes to Pune from Feb 29 - 1st March 2020.

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill, BPraak , Jazzy B - the Crown Prince of Bhangra, Parmish Verma, Babbal Rai and others to drive this larger than live concert.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2020

Patrick Topping remixes dance classic 'Don't Call Me Baby' to celebrate its 20th anniversary

MUMBAI: Patrick Topping has remixed the Madison Avenue dance classic ‘Don’t Call Me Baby’ to mark the track’s 20th anniversary, out now on Vicious Music.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2020

U.K. alternative art-rock band Shape Of Water sign with Eclipse Records, new album coming June 12th, 2020

The band recently wrapped up a new full-length album entitled Great Illusions which will be released on June 12, 2020. The album was produced by Paul Reeve (Muse, Beta Band, Supergrass) with Sky Van Hoff (Rammstein, Kreator, Caliban) mixing the singles, Not All the Things and Scar.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lucky Ali: Live at Inorbit Mall, Malad

MUMBAI: A grand musical evening awaits you! You have listened hit Bollywood numbers like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Safarnama, Hairat on repeat mode.read more

2
Ammy Virk: Ranveer Singh is like my 'bada bhai'

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the Ranveer Singh-starrer "'83", which is based on India's...read more

3
NCPA presents Klaus Graf Quartet

MUMBAI: After having played as a sideman with different national and international jazz formations, alto saxophonist Klaus Graf founded his own...read more

4
U.K. alternative art-rock band Shape Of Water sign with Eclipse Records, new album coming June 12th, 2020

The band recently wrapped up a new full-length album entitled Great Illusions which will be released on June 12, 2020. The album was produced by Paul...read more

5
Patrick Topping remixes dance classic 'Don't Call Me Baby' to celebrate its 20th anniversary

MUMBAI: Patrick Topping has remixed the Madison Avenue dance classic ‘Don’t Call Me Baby’ to mark the track’s 20th anniversary, out now on Vicious...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group