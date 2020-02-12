For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2020 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal and Shekhar intervene to save 'Dus Bahaane'

MUMBAI: Celebrated composers Vishal-Shekhar (Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani) are often credited as being architects of the modern Bollywood sound, because of their pathbreaking work that has shaped the Bollywood sound to more global standards. 

They have always come up with soundtracks that have ruled for years. And their classic number, Dus Bahaane, from the 2005 film Dus, is a perfect example of that. While they have always believed in coming up with original pieces of music, this time around they decided to revisit their old chartbuster in order to save its essence. Vishal-Shekhar have revamped their song, Dus Bahaane, for the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3.

They have always criticized composers who remix old songs and take credit for that. In fact, they have been among those few musicians who have, in the few reworking they have done, always credited the original creators first and foremost. In fact, last year, Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter to warn composers of remixing their songs without their permission. He wrote, “Warning: I will sue anyone making remixes of Vishal and Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films and musicians. 

After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl & more. Make your own songs, vultures! (sic)” But this time around, the case was different. Since Dus Bahaane was their own baby and had been remixed in a way that they didn't like, and then already shot, they had no choice but to try to rescue it as far as possible.

Apparently, when they heard that their iconic track was being recreated for Baaghi 3, they wanted to take action to prevent it, but director Ahmed Khan, producer  Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhushan Kumar who have been long-time associates reached out to the duo and requested them to step in and fix the already-recorded remix version of their song to protect the magic of the original hit. The composer duo created the new version of the number with their Swag Se Swagat music producer Meghdeep Bose, keeping the new tempo but taking the song back as close to the legendary original as possible. Interestingly, the new version continues to feature the original voices — Shaan, KK and Vishal and Shekhar. 

Apart from generating a lot of discussion and excitement among music aficionados, Dus Bahaane 2.0 (that’s how the song is titled in Baaghi 3) has also been loved tremendously by the makers of the film, who have committed to credit Vishal and Shekhar with a "special-thanks" plate at the start of the film, and in the TV promos of the song.

Meanwhile, Vishal-Shekhar, who had a huge 2019 with three of the biggest chartbusters of the year, are currently working on two films for YRF and Ali Abbas Zafar. They are also busy with two international projects based in the UK.

Tags
Bhushan Kumar Tiger Shroff Shraddha Kapoor Ali Abbas Zafar Meghdeep Bose Sajid Nadiadwala music
Related news
News | 12 Feb 2020

Meet Bros father's prayer meet in Mumbai

Bollywood singer and music director duo, Meet Bros aka Harmeet & Manmeet Singh lost their father to a silent heart attack couple of days back. His prayer meet took place in Four Bunglows Gurudwara, Andheri in Mumbai the day before yesterday.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali on tackling performance pressure

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali was recently seen at Dabur Amla’s What Women Want S2 by Kareena Kapoor Khan giving in some interesting insights on the show.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Reinier Zonneveld launches his own festival, Live NOW Festival - with just one artist on the bill

MUMBAI: Following an extensive world touring schedule with many sold-out live shows and performances at the biggest festivals such as Awakenings, Time Warp, Ultra and Sonar, Dutch techno genius Reinier Zonneveld has announced an exciting new chapter in his explosive career.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Camden Cox returns with the lyric video for new hauntingly powerful dance gem 'healing'

MUMBAI: After one of Camden’s busiest years to date, yet another musical gem has arrived in the form of Cox’s brand new single Healing. Camden’s haunting vocals and distinctive writing, sit on top of a deep house production that draws you in and demands your attention.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

NCPA presents Klaus Graf Quartet

MUMBAI: After having played as a sideman with different national and international jazz formations, alto saxophonist Klaus Graf founded his own quartet in 2001.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar are back with another hit 'Goa Beach'

MUMBAI: Siblings Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar have brought us another song titled Goa Beach which is sure to lighten your soul with just a listen to...read more

2
Big B tweets rare childhood pic of Lata and Asha

MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted a photo of the legendary Mangeshkar sisters from their childhood days. In a black and white...read more

3
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor Jitendra all praises for Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: It was a dream-come-true moment for actor Jitendra Kumar when he shared space with veteran singer Bappi Lahiri in the remixed version of the...read more

4
NCPA presents Klaus Graf Quartet

MUMBAI: After having played as a sideman with different national and international jazz formations, alto saxophonist Klaus Graf founded his own...read more

5
Likee creator donates 50,000 masks in China to help people combat Coronavirus

MUMBAI: Lokesh Kumar, an avid Likee creator, has contributed 50,000 disposable medical-grade masks in China to help fight the Coronavirus outbreak....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group